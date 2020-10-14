Advanced search

Heaven Knows We’re Social Distancing Now! Tribute band The Smyths playing The Horn

PUBLISHED: 14:04 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 14 October 2020

The Smyths will play music venue The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Alan Davies

The Smyths will play music venue The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Alan Davies

Alan Davies

The Smiths famously sang Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now. It will be ‘Heaven Knows We’re Distancing Now’ when tribute band The Smyths return to St Albans for four concerts in December.

“I was happy in the haze of a drunken hour...

But heaven knows I’m social distancing now!”

The nation’s finest tribute to the music of Steven Patrick Morrissey and Johnny Marr will be playing a series of four socially distanced gigs at The Horn.

They will play matinee and evening shows at the Victoria Street music venue on Saturday, December 5 and Sunday, December 6.

There is limited capacity at these 2pm and 7pm performances, and the shows will follow current government guidelines.

Managers at the popular St Albans venue have filled out stringent risk assessments and put a number of safety measures in place to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Tickets are only being sold as groups of two, three, four or five, and are priced at £20 per ticket.

There will be no ticket sales on the door.

Tickets are on sale now.

For more, visit www.thehorn.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Another game undefeated for Colney Heath despite losing lead late on to Oxhey Jets

George Devine got his fifth of the season for Colney Heath in their draw with Oxhey Jets. Picture: DANNY LOO

Out of this world! Harpenden father-daughter duo set to release debut sci-fi novel

Father-daughter duo Adam and Harriet's debut novel, Space Taxis, will be available from November 6. Picture: Alec Frosh

Heaven Knows We’re Social Distancing Now! Tribute band The Smyths playing The Horn

The Smyths will play music venue The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Alan Davies

Ian Allinson happy with St Albans City’s FA Cup win but could have done without shoot-out drama

Manager Ian Allinson was pleased with St Albans City's progression in the FA Cup against Mickleover. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘Wayward golf balls’ cause mayhem for Batchwood neighbours

Drone's eye view of golfers at Batchwood - picture by Robin Hamman - http://stradigal.com