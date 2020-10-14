Heaven Knows We’re Social Distancing Now! Tribute band The Smyths playing The Horn

The Smyths will play music venue The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Alan Davies Alan Davies

The Smiths famously sang Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now. It will be ‘Heaven Knows We’re Distancing Now’ when tribute band The Smyths return to St Albans for four concerts in December.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

“I was happy in the haze of a drunken hour...

But heaven knows I’m social distancing now!”

The nation’s finest tribute to the music of Steven Patrick Morrissey and Johnny Marr will be playing a series of four socially distanced gigs at The Horn.

They will play matinee and evening shows at the Victoria Street music venue on Saturday, December 5 and Sunday, December 6.

There is limited capacity at these 2pm and 7pm performances, and the shows will follow current government guidelines.

Managers at the popular St Albans venue have filled out stringent risk assessments and put a number of safety measures in place to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Tickets are only being sold as groups of two, three, four or five, and are priced at £20 per ticket.

There will be no ticket sales on the door.

Tickets are on sale now.

For more, visit www.thehorn.co.uk