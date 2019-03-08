Can you feel the force? The Real Thing are coming to the Arena

Chart-topping You To Me Are Everything British soul, funk and dance group The Real Thing are coming to St Albans.

The Real Thing's Chris Amoo and Dave Smith are bringing their latest tour to The Alban Arena on Thursday, July 18.

The multi-million selling soul band are ready to give their much-loved disco-inspired hits a new lease of life.

Following the sad passing of Eddy Amoo, his brother Chris Amoo and Dave Smith have decided to continue as a duo backed by the five-piece Real Thing band.

They deliver a funky 'in your face' show with a strong retro flavour, with the band's classic songs mixed with contemporary grooves.

Expect to hear the Liverpool group's best-known dance anthems, including number one smash You To Me Are Everything and top 10 singles Can't Get By Without You and Can You Feel the Force?, alongside fantastic covers such as Ladies Night, Celebration and Ain't No Stopping Us Now in an action-packed show.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £25 and £23.50.

Book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena Box Office on 01727 844488.