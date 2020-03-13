Advanced search

Coronavirus update: St Albans music venue The Horn 'open as normal'

PUBLISHED: 12:13 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 13 March 2020

The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, it's business as usual for St Albans live music venue The Horn with all gigs currently taking place.

With the COVID-19 outbreak forcing some events to be postponed or cancelled, the Victoria Street music pub has reassured customers that concerts are still taking place.

A coronavirus update from the venue says that all events are on unless advertised otherwise, and The Horn is 'open as normal'.

The Horn posted on its Facebook page: 'In light of the current environment, we have had a number of people contacting us with regards to upcoming events.

'We are open as normal until someone says that we are not able to open any more.

'We will adhere to Government restrictions and monitoring the Music Venue Trust advice on this situation too.

'If any events are cancelled or postponed, we will be contacting all ticket holders and updating both social media pages and our own website to advise.

'Our priority is to ensure the safety and well being of all performers, customers and staff and we will follow all official advice given and work to best practices to achieve this.

'All events unless advertised are on.'

Visit The Horn website at www.thehorn.co.uk

