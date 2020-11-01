Lockdown forces The Horn to close again after Wednesday

Popular St Albans live music venue The Horn will fall silent again on Thursday when the latest national lockdown restrictions take effect.

Having hosted a series of successful socially distanced gigs with limited numbers in recent weeks, the Victoria Street venue will close its doors again later this week until December.

Wednesday’s weekly quiz night will be the final event at The Horn this month.

The Horn posted on its Facebook page on Saturday: “Due to the announcement made by the Prime Minister this evening, this will mean that we will be closed from Thursday until 2nd December (subject to any other announcements by Government).

“We will be open on Wednesday and the quiz will be going ahead as planned.

“The quiz is already fully booked but there are still tables remaining in the main bar area for those that want to pop in for drinks at The Horn for the only time in November 2020!”

A number of gigs, including Harpenden singer-songwriter Emma McGrath’s two socially distance shows planned for Saturday, November 21, have been postponed.

The Horn statement added: “We will be contacting and discussing plans with all acts that have been booked from Thursday until we are due to re-open about new dates.

“Ticket holders will be notified as soon we have any news.”

Visit The Horn’s website at www.thehorn.co.uk