Advanced search

Singer Stacey Smith’s Still Here single for cancer charities

PUBLISHED: 10:05 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:05 03 June 2020

The Stacey Smith Band have released Still Here - The Lockdown version 2020 for Myeloma UK, Macmillan Cancer and UCLH Cancer Research

The Stacey Smith Band have released Still Here - The Lockdown version 2020 for Myeloma UK, Macmillan Cancer and UCLH Cancer Research

Stacey Smith

A singer from St Albans has released a charity single for causes close to her heart.

Stacey Smith is nearing her fundraising goal of £1,500 for Myeloma UK, Macmillan Cancer Support, and UCH Cancer Research Fund after re-releasing track Still Here - The Lockdown version 2020 with her band.

She originally wrote the song back in 2008 and felt it resonated with today’s lockdown world.

Stacey said: “The song sprang to mind because it is about being stuck in a rut, never-ending days, like a Groundhog Day, and it resonated with me and how I am feeling at the moment and probably how most people are feeling right now!

“So we decide to re-release it.”

The Stacey Smith Band have released Still Here - The Lockdown version 2020 for Myeloma UK, Macmillan Cancer and UCLH Cancer ResearchThe Stacey Smith Band have released Still Here - The Lockdown version 2020 for Myeloma UK, Macmillan Cancer and UCLH Cancer Research

The track is a real family affair with The Stacey Smith Band featuring Stacey’s dad Bryan on guitar, her brother Darren on drums and her sister Daisy playing bass.

It also features Stacey’s husband and daughter, alongside her sister-in-law, nephew and her mum – the inspiration for raising funds for University College Hospital in London and the two cancer charities.

Stacey explained: “The reason for the chosen charities is because my mum, Denise, was diagnosed with Myeloma blood cancer in May last year.

“This is an incurable cancer, but it can be kept under control with the right treatment.

The Stacey Smith Band have released Still Here - The Lockdown version 2020 for Myeloma UK, Macmillan Cancer and UCLH Cancer ResearchThe Stacey Smith Band have released Still Here - The Lockdown version 2020 for Myeloma UK, Macmillan Cancer and UCLH Cancer Research

“My mum is a patient at UCH in London and she was there for her stem cell transplant and at the Macmillan Cancer centre throughout January and February 2020.”

She added: “Myeloma is not a well-known cancer, so last year we raised just short of £3k for them.

“What with all the charities losing most of their funding due to the virus, we wanted to do something to try and raise some money for the charities that looked after our mum.”

The song’s video, which is dedicated to a friend who sadly passed away of cancer last month, has already been viewed more than 7,000 times.

Originally from London Colney but now in St Albans, Stacey said: “I made the video whilst in lockdown, from videos sent to me by the band plus some live footage from a gig a few years back.”

The single can be found on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon, and you can donate to the JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stillhere2020

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Time for a trim? Not yet say St Albans hairdressers shut by COVID-19 restrictions

Hair stylist Sam Campagna owns Alternative Barbering Co in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Wall in Harpenden graffitied with criticism of Cummings

The graffiti on Sun Lane bridge in Harpenden expressed anger towards the PM's advisor Dominic Cummings. Picture: Richard Scott

Property Spotlight: A unique factory conversion in the heart of St Albans

Watsons Walk, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Plans for pop-up bar on Harpenden Common to be considered despite town council refusal

Plans for a weekend pop-up bar at Harpenden Common are set to be considered on Thursday. Picture: HTC

Most Read

Time for a trim? Not yet say St Albans hairdressers shut by COVID-19 restrictions

Hair stylist Sam Campagna owns Alternative Barbering Co in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Wall in Harpenden graffitied with criticism of Cummings

The graffiti on Sun Lane bridge in Harpenden expressed anger towards the PM's advisor Dominic Cummings. Picture: Richard Scott

Property Spotlight: A unique factory conversion in the heart of St Albans

Watsons Walk, St Albans. Picture: Hamptons

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Plans for pop-up bar on Harpenden Common to be considered despite town council refusal

Plans for a weekend pop-up bar at Harpenden Common are set to be considered on Thursday. Picture: HTC

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Virtually nothing can stop the county’s triathletes from enjoying competitive action

Tri-Force Triathlong Club chairman Simon Perkins

St Albans McDonald’s is now open

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

‘Clear up your rubbish!’ Warning to St Albans and Harpenden park users following surge in littering

Rubbish left behind in Clarence Park at the weekend. Picture: Clarence ward Liberal Democrats

Singer Stacey Smith’s Still Here single for cancer charities

The Stacey Smith Band have released Still Here - The Lockdown version 2020 for Myeloma UK, Macmillan Cancer and UCLH Cancer Research

Why are St Albans houses so expensive? The Secret Estate Agent gives his verdict...

The Secret Estate agent has all the answers. Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24