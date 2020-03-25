Coronavirus: St Albans music venue The Horn closed
PUBLISHED: 10:19 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 25 March 2020
Google Street View
Following the closure of pubs on Friday night, live music venue The Horn is trying to rearrange shows postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The popular St Albans music venue is closed until further notice as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
A statement from the Victoria Street pub said: “As you will have no doubt seen, on Friday evening all pubs, restaurants, theatres etc were instructed to close until further notice.
“Sadly, that applies to us and unfortunately the doors at The Horn will be closed until we are told otherwise.
“This does, of course, mean that all gigs and events booked at our venues are now postponed until we are reopen.
“We are in discussions with all bands booked about potential new dates.”
If you have purchased a ticket for a forthcoming show they will remain valid for the rescheduled date.
The Horn has also set up a Crowdfunder page at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/help-the-horn-survive-the-covid-19-crisis
For the latest The Horn updates visit www.thehorn.co.uk