St Albans Pub in the Park postponed until 2021

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge's Michelin-starred The Hand and Flowers pub will be serving up food at the new Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House in September. Supplied by Switched On

This year’s St Albans Pub in the Park event has been postponed until 2021.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kaiser Chiefs will play Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House. Picture: supplied by Switched On Kaiser Chiefs will play Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House. Picture: supplied by Switched On

Tom Kerridge and the PITP team have decided to cancel September’s food and music feast in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic and current social distancing guidelines.

The celebrity chef and friends were due to entertain guests in Verulamium Park over three days.

An update on the festival’s website states: “Tom Kerridge has announced that we are rescheduling Pub in the Park to 2021.

“We’ve spent the last few months working with our musicians, chefs, pubs and towns to ensure the vast majority of the line-ups will remain the same.

“We will keep you updated if there are any changes.”

The foodie event is now due to return to St Albans from Friday, September 10 to Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Organisers of Pub in the Park have been hosting drive-in cinema dates at the Luton Hoo Estate.

Drive & Dine Theatre will continue at the venue north of Harpenden until July 19, with 1917 the final movie to be screened on Sunday evening.

We're super excited to announce two more gigs taking place this September. We'll be headlining the Saturday nights at Pub in The Park's Drive-in Garden Party in Henley on 5th September and Knebworth on 12th September



Tickets go on sale 17th July - https://t.co/egyTtgQxcz pic.twitter.com/oEcoT7XSSc — Kaiser Chiefs (@KaiserChiefs) July 10, 2020

The creators of Tom Kerridge’s food festival have also announced a new drive-in concert and dining experience set for Knebworth House this September.

Taking place the same weekend that PITP was due to arrive in St Albans, Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party will feature live music and Michelin-quality food from celebrity chef Tom Kerridge and his foodie friends in a comfortable and a socially distanced format.

There will be five sessions in the grounds of Knebworth House from Friday, September 11 to Sunday, September 13, with Kaiser Chiefs, Rick Astley and Basement Jaxx, with a DJ set, among the music acts.

Others scheduled to appear at the historic Hertfordshire stately home include Gabrielle, Scouting for Girls, Toploader, Craig Charles, Soul II Soul, Stereo MC’s and Judge Jules.

Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party invites visitors to simply park up, pop out and party with a car-full of friends and family, while enjoying food and music in their very own private enclosure.

TV chef and pub owner Kerridge said: “We remain committed to providing great food and drink events throughout these difficult and complicated times.

“But we’re also looking forward to returning to a full tour in 2021.”

Tickets for Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party concerts go on general sale from Friday, July 17.

For more, visit www.driveingardenparty.com