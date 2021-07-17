Advanced search

Coronavirus: St Albans International Organ Festival’s ‘difficult decision’ to postpone March concert

PUBLISHED: 13:50 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 16 March 2020

St Saviour's Church in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Promoters of the St Albans International Organ Festival recital series have made &rlquo;the difficult decision’ to postpone this weekend’s March concert.

The next concert in the Saturday series was due to take place at St Saviour's Church on March 21.

A statement from organisers said: 'With regret, the St Albans International Organ Festival have made the difficult decision to postpone the recital which they had planned for Saturday, March 21, in St Saviour's Church.

'The festival organisers are speaking with the performers - organist Joseph Fort and violist Rosalind Ventris - with the hope of finding another date to hear them before too long.'

A decision on the remaining Saturday recitals of the current series, in April and May, will be taken in the coming weeks.

The 31st St Albans International Organ Competition is due to be held between July 5 and July 17, 2021.

An eclectic and distinguished jury has been appointed featuring David Hill (UK), Bine Bryndorf (Denmark), Pieter van Dijk (The Netherlands), Rie Hiroe (Japan), Todd Wilson (US), Franz Danksagmüller (Austria/Germany) and Jean-Baptiste Robin (France).

Full details of the competitions will be announced towards the end of April.

