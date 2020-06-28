Advanced search

Musicians, singers and dancers launch St Albans Folk Festival 2020

PUBLISHED: 13:53 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:53 02 December 2019

St Albans Morris dancing near the Clock Tower in St Albans to help launch St Albans Folk Festival 2020.

Singers and dancers launched St Albans Folk Festival 2020 publicity by performing at the 'Tinseltown pop-up' on Saturday.

Planning is now well under way for the next St Albans Folk Festival, which will run from Friday, June 26 to Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Last Saturday, November 30, some of the local musicians, singers and dancers who will be taking part in June performed at one of St Albans Arts Team's 'Tinseltown pop-ups' by the Clock Tower.

There were songs from Pete Nutkins, The Stout Brothers, Julian Mount, Elle McCann, Hamish Currie, Ellie McCann and Bill Redway, dance tunes from Alison Macfarlane, and dancing by St Albans Morris.

This event also marked the launch of the publicity campaign for next year's St Albans Folk Festival.

The main events of the festival will take place on Saturday, June 27.

The day will start with dancing outside The Alban Arena, followed by further displays of dancing at five locations in the city centre.

There will be free musical performances in five city centre pubs, plus Waterstones bookshop and the Old Town Hall.

The highlight of the day will be the festival concert at 8pm at the Abbey Theatre.

The main guests will be singer Fay Hield with two leading musicians, fiddle player Sam Sweeney, and concertina player Rob Harbron.

Also singing in the festival concert will be Alison Raymond, winner of last Friday's Watford Folk Club Song writing competition.

Her set will include her winning song, 'The King of the Meadow', about a war horse.

The festival will start on the evening of FJune 26, with an open evening hosted by Friday Folk social dance group, and will continue on Sunday, June 28, when the festival organisers have been offered the use of St Saviour's Church in the afternoon and evening for events which are still at the planning stage.

