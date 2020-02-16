Skids announce 'Unplugged' gig in Harpenden

Iconic punk band Skids have announced a date at Harpenden Public Halls. Harpenden Public Halls

Scottish rockers Skids have announced an 'Unplugged' gig in Harpenden.

Best known for hit Into the Valley, the punk rock/new wave band will play Harpenden Public Halls on Friday, April 17.

Featuring original member Richard Jobson, former Big Country guitarist Bruce Watson and Jamie Watson, they will be performing at the Southdown Road venue in support of their recent acoustic album Peaceful Times.

The band was formed by Richard Jobson, Stuart Adamson, Bill Simpson and Tom Kellichan in 1977 in their home town of Dunfermline.

Following early singles Sweet Surburbia and The Saints are Coming, Skids hit the top 10 with Into the Valley in 1979.

They subsequently had top 20 hits with singles Masquerade and Working for the Yankee Dollar.

The group celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2017 by releasing Burning Cities, their first new album in 35 years.

Tickets for their Harpenden gig cost £20, and this performance is seated.

The venue opens at 6.30pm, the auditorium opens at 7pm and the concert is due to start at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.harpendenpublichalls.co.uk or from the Harpenden Public Halls box office on 01582 767525.