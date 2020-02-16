Advanced search

Skids announce 'Unplugged' gig in Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 16:02 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 16 February 2020

Iconic punk band Skids have announced a date at Harpenden Public Halls.

Iconic punk band Skids have announced a date at Harpenden Public Halls.

Harpenden Public Halls

Scottish rockers Skids have announced an 'Unplugged' gig in Harpenden.

Iconic punk band Skids have announced an unplugged date at Harpenden Public Halls.Iconic punk band Skids have announced an unplugged date at Harpenden Public Halls.

Best known for hit Into the Valley, the punk rock/new wave band will play Harpenden Public Halls on Friday, April 17.

Featuring original member Richard Jobson, former Big Country guitarist Bruce Watson and Jamie Watson, they will be performing at the Southdown Road venue in support of their recent acoustic album Peaceful Times.

The band was formed by Richard Jobson, Stuart Adamson, Bill Simpson and Tom Kellichan in 1977 in their home town of Dunfermline.

Following early singles Sweet Surburbia and The Saints are Coming, Skids hit the top 10 with Into the Valley in 1979.

They subsequently had top 20 hits with singles Masquerade and Working for the Yankee Dollar.

The group celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2017 by releasing Burning Cities, their first new album in 35 years.

Tickets for their Harpenden gig cost £20, and this performance is seated.

The venue opens at 6.30pm, the auditorium opens at 7pm and the concert is due to start at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.harpendenpublichalls.co.uk or from the Harpenden Public Halls box office on 01582 767525.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

5 steps to cut condensation from your home

A rated windows are the most energy efficient which is why they're the only ones Barry Bolton Windows install. Picture: Getty Images

Revealed: St Albans’ most expensive homes 2019

5 Cunningham Hill Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Serious crash closes A405 near M25 and M1

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

St Albans district recovers from impact of Storm Ciara

A fallen tree in Flamstead. Picture by Anna Franklin.

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

5 steps to cut condensation from your home

A rated windows are the most energy efficient which is why they're the only ones Barry Bolton Windows install. Picture: Getty Images

Revealed: St Albans’ most expensive homes 2019

5 Cunningham Hill Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Serious crash closes A405 near M25 and M1

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

St Albans district recovers from impact of Storm Ciara

A fallen tree in Flamstead. Picture by Anna Franklin.

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Skids announce ‘Unplugged’ gig in Harpenden

Iconic punk band Skids have announced a date at Harpenden Public Halls.

Russian musician returns to scene of St Albans festival triumph

Moscow-based Konstantin Volostnov will return to St Albans Cathedral on Saturday for an organ recital for the St Albans International Organ Festival

Tyrrells Premier 15s: Hannah Botterman helps Saracens to the top of the table with success at Richmond

Saracens and OA Saints Rocky Clark goes over for a first-half try against Richmond. Picture: LARA MILLER PHOTOGRAPHY

Verulam Cycling Club delighted at fabulous finale to Muddy Monsters series

Action from the final round of the Muddy Monsters series, hosted by Verulam Cycling Club at the Marlborough Club in St Albans. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Serious crash closes A405 near M25 and M1

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO
Drive 24