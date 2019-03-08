Advanced search

Show of Hands bring Now We Are Four tour to St Albans

PUBLISHED: 12:52 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 18 November 2019

Show of Hands will be appearing in concert at The Alban Arena in St Albans as part of their autumn Now We Are Four tour. Picture: supplied by Alban Arena

Supplied by The Alban Arena

Acclaimed folk and roots duo Show of Hands will be appearing live in St Albans this week - as a four-piece.

Show of Hands - singer-songwriter Steve Knightley and multi-instrumentalist Phil Beer - will be playing The Alban Arena as part of a major UK autumn tour.

The two undisputed kings of the folk, roots and acoustic scene reunite with long-term collaborator Miranda Sykes for the Now We Are Four tour gig on Thursday, November 21.

Bass and vocal queen Sykes was much-missed during her recent sabbatical.

And there's more, because the trio is expanding to include master percussionist Cormac Byrne, who returns with his blistering additions by popular demand.

There are no support acts on this tour, and instead during the opening set each musician will introduce themselves and play in six unique duo combinations where literally anything could happen.

This will be an evening spent immersed in the talents of some of the most accomplished folk musicians of their time.

Steve said: "With the heartbeat and harmonies that Cormac and Miranda add, we are at last creating a sound we've dreamed of making for 25 years."

Tickets for the concert cost £26 and £13 under-21s.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

For tickets, call The Alban Arena box office number on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk

