Breaking

Pub in the Park St Albans music line-up announced for Tom Kerridge's food festival

Pub in the Park St Albans will include music from Basement Jaxx Supplied by Pub in the Park

Organisers of Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park festival have announced the music line-up set to appear in St Albans this year, with Basement Jaxx and All Saints among the acts confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The music line-up for Pub in the Park 2020 has been announced. The music line-up for Pub in the Park 2020 has been announced.

The celebrated pub proprietor and TV chef's feel-good food and music festival returns to St Albans over the weekend of Friday, September 11 to Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Having already revealed the tasty line-up of pop-up pubs and restaurants set to feed hungry festival-goers, and confirmed the host of celebrity chefs set to wow revellers on the demo stage, PITP promoters have now announced the first bands and singers set to play the music stage.

The Pub in the Park 2020 line-up appearing at Verulamium Park will include chart-toppers All Saints and Gabrielle, along with electronic dance music duo Basement Jaxx.

Lightning Seeds and Reef will also appear in St Albans.

Basement Jaxx. Picture: Jean-Luc Brouard. Basement Jaxx. Picture: Jean-Luc Brouard.

Last year's inaugural St Albans festival included performances over the weekend from Tom Odell, Razorlight and Will Young.

Of this year's line-up, soulful singer Gabrielle had a number one hit with 1993 single Dreams.

Her other hits include Rise, which topped the UK charts in 2000, and Out of Reach from the Bridget Jones's Diary film soundtrack.

BRIT Award winners Basement Jaxx - aka London electronic music duo Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe - are best known for hit singles Red Alert, Rendez-Vu, Romeo, Oh My Gosh and Where's Your Head At.

Gabrielle will appear at this year's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans. Gabrielle will appear at this year's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans.

They headlined the Sunday night at Knebworth Park music festival Cool Britannia last summer with a spectacular DJ set and will get revellers dancing again in St Albans this September.

Chart-topping girl group All Saints - Melanie Blatt, Shaznay Lewis and the Appleton sisters, Nicole and Natalie - played St Albans' Meraki Festival in 2018.

They will return to the city to perform their biggest hits, which include number ones Never Ever, Under the Bridge, Pure Shores and Black Coffee.

Festival-goers will also be able to rock out to Place Your Hands group Reef and enjoy Ian Broudie's indie popsters The Lightning Seeds.

The Lightning Seeds will play Pub in the Park in St Albans. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS The Lightning Seeds will play Pub in the Park in St Albans. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

The Liverpool band's hits include Life of Riley, Pure, Lucky You and football anthem Three Lions (Football's Coming Home).

As well as the music on stage, Tom Kerridge and his merry band of foodie friends will be bringing tasty dishes to St Albans, making Verulamium Park the ultimate pub garden for three days.

Hosted by Kerridge himself, there will be Michelin-starred and award-winning pubs and restaurants serving tasting dishes showing their signature style.

Among them will be Kerridge's two Michelin-starred The Hand & Flowers from Marlow and The Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown's The Green Man, Eversholt.

All Saints will play Pub in the Park 2020 in St Albans. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS All Saints will play Pub in the Park 2020 in St Albans. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Tom Kerridge said: "I am so proud of what Pub in the Park has become - a coming together of the best chefs in the business, a celebration of incredible food topped off with an ace music line-up where you can create amazing memories with family and friends.

"It's my idea of the perfect day out!"

For pre-sale tickets, join the Pub in the Park newsletter at http://pubintheparkuk.com

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday, February 5.

All Saints will return to St Albans for Pub in the Park 2020. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS All Saints will return to St Albans for Pub in the Park 2020. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Tickets will go on general release is Friday, February 7.