Food of Love at Christmas concert in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 10:34 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 12 December 2019

Maltings Arts Theatre

Have yourselves a merry little Christmas with Food of Love in St Albans this weekend.

Shakespeare famously wrote the line "If music be the food of love, play on" for Twelfth Night.

OVO's house band, Food of Love, presents a scintillating selection of smooth and seasonally themed jazz classics at the Maltings Arts Theatre on Saturday, December 14 at 8pm.

The programme ranges from the mellow to the upbeat, with liberal helpings of Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Nat King Cole, plus a sprinkling of Michael Bublé and The Pogues.

OVO's ever-popular evening of beloved Christmas classics will get you truly into the festive spirit, all served up with lashings of mulled wine.

So book yourself a Sleigh Ride and join OVO's winter wonderland of festive fun.

Tickets cost £13.50 full, £11 concessions and £7.50 under-18s.

Tickets can be booked at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ovo

