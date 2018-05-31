Advanced search

Enjoy One Night of Queen in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 16:26 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 07 January 2020

One Night of Queen can be seen at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Alissa Behn

Enjoy One Night of Queen in a show that will rock you.

Following the success of hit movie Bohemian Rhapsody, the music of Queen is back in the spotlight.

Renowned Freddie Mercury tribute Gary Mullen brings his band The Works to The Alban Arena for One Night of Queen in St Albans on Friday, January 10.

In 2000, Gary Mullen won ITV's Stars In Their Eyes live grand final, with the largest number of votes ever received in the show's history.

The record of 864,838 votes was more than twice that of the runner-up.

Gary began touring on his own and in 2002 formed a band The Works, to pay tribute to rock legends Queen.

Since May 2002, Gary Mullen and The Works have performed throughout the UK, USA, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand.

The outfit have also twice rocked the prestigious BBC Proms in the Park.

One Night of Queen is a spectacular live concert, recreating the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of arguably the greatest rock band of all time.

This show will rock you!

Tickets cost £22. Doors open at 6.30pm and the concert starts at 7.30pm.

Book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488.

