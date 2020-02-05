Advanced search

Lulu announces On Fire show at Harpenden Public Halls

PUBLISHED: 16:37 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 05 February 2020

Lulu will appear live at Harpenden Public Halls in March.

Supplied by Harpenden Public Halls

Harpenden Public Halls has something to Shout about with legendary singer Lulu coming to the venue next month for an exclusive show.

Since she first sprang to fame with the release of top 10 single Shout in 1964, Lulu has been one of the music world's top singers in pop, R&B and soul.

Her latest show 'On Fire' is heading to the London Palladium in March, and Harpenden has been selected as an exclusive warm-up show.

The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress and national treasure will be performing at Harpenden Public Halls for one night only this spring.

The concert will be packed full of her hits, including her cover of David Bowie track The Man Who Sold The World, Relight My Fire, To Sir With Love, I Don't Wanna Fight, We've Got Tonight and, of course, Shout.

Lulu 'On Fire' can be seen at Harpenden Public Halls on Tuesday, March 10.

If you haven't seen Eurovision Song Contest winner Lulu live, then don't miss this special opportunity as the artist recounts her remarkable life, and a career that has outshone many of her contemporaries.

'On Fire' is a show in which 71-year-old Lulu takes concert-goers on her own personal journey through her six decades of music.

Supported by a four-piece band, a LED screen showing carefully selected family and career-defining moments, Lulu will have you dancing, singing, laughing and simply listening to her amazing story that started on November 3, 1948.

As well as winning Eurovision in 1969 with Boom Bang-a-Bang, Lulu also recorded the title song to the 1974 James Bond film The Man with the Golden Gun.

She reached a new audience in the 1990s when she recorded Relight My Fire with Take That.

Tickets for her Harpenden warm-up show cost £29.50.

This performance is seated at the Southdown Road venue.

Tickets can be purchased at www.harpendenpublichalls.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01582 767525.

