Folk legend Julie Felix set for St Albans concert

Julie Felix will be appearing at the next Folk at the Maltings concert in St Albans. Picture: supplied by Folk at the Maltings. Supplied by Folk at the Maltings

A folk music legend will be appearing at Folk at the Maltings' next concert in St Albans.

Folk at the Maltings welcomes Julie Felix as guest on Friday, December 6 at 8pm.

Support at the Maltings Arts Theatre in St Albans will be provided by New Roots 2019 finalists Burdock.

Now 81, Julie Felix was born in Santa Barbara, California, into a musical household where her Mexican father played Mexican Mariachi music into the early hours of the morning.

Julie arrived in England in 1964 after leaving California and hitchhiking through Europe with the guitar her father had given her.

It didn't take long before Julie took the seat as the resident singer on the popular TV show The Frost Report, and quickly became a household name in the UK.

Only four years later, Julie was given her own TV series, Once More with Felix, the first colour series produced by the BBC that sold to virtually every country in the world.

Guests included Spike Milligan, Richard Harris, Leonard Cohen, Dusty Springfield, Donovan, Jimmy Page and many more.

Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Julie's career flourished, and her music reflected her heartfelt beliefs and her love affair with nature.

In the 1980s she moved back to California and took a break from the music world.

An experience on a peace march in Central America in the late 1980s inspired Julie to pick up her guitar and start singing again, and decades of non-stop activity followed.

She now lives in Hertfordshire.

In April, Julie appeared on BBC Radio 2's The Folk Show with Mark Radcliffe.

After the show Mark posted this on Twitter: "A total honour to meet the legend that is Julie Felix - still performing, campaigning and creating at the age of 80. Inspirational."

Two months later Julie was playing on the Acoustic Stage at Glastonbury, 30 years or so since performing on the Theatre Stage there for the first time.

Burdock, from Bedfordshire, is a trio made up of New Roots 2019 finalists Anna Nash on guitar, Ellie McCann switching between banjo and mandolin, and Shona Nash on bass and flute. The group plays a diverse blend of original, traditional and contemporary music and is steadily making a name for itself locally and more widely.

Tickets for the concert cost £14, with concessions at £13 and £10 for under-18s.

They can be bought on the door or in advance, by booking online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ovo, by phone on 0333 666 3366 or in person at St Albans Central Library.