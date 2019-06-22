Advanced search

Drifters stars brings classic Motown hits to St Albans

22 June, 2019 - 16:02
Roy G Hemmings will bring the Hits of Motown to St Albans city. Picture: supplied by The Alban Arena

Roy G Hemmings will bring the Hits of Motown to St Albans city. Picture: supplied by The Alban Arena

Supplied by Alban Arena

Classic Motown hits will be performed by a former member of The Drifters in St Albans.

Roy G Hemmings brings his Hits of Motown show to The Alban Arena on Wednesday, June 26 at 7.30pm.

On his current tour, singer Roy's show features backup band The Love Supremes with their smooth harmonies and slick dance routines, add a stunning dimension to the evening.

You may also want to watch:

The show features over two hours of classic hits by The Supremes, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, The Four Tops, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and Lionel Ritchie to name but a few.

Expect to hear tracks such as Stop In The Name Of Love, Dancing In The Street, I Can't Help Myself, I Heard It Through The Grapevine, My Girl, Reach Out I'll Be There and more.

The show will also feature songs by The Drifters.

Tickets for the concert cost £22 and the show starts at 7.30pm.

Call the box office on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk

