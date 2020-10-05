Music nights at The Horn in St Albans

Music venue The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Alan Davies Alan Davies

Friday night music returns to The Horn in St Albans this week.

Music venue The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Alan Davies Music venue The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Alan Davies

The Victoria Street venue will host resident DJs with specially curated nights on Fridays from this week.

A night dedicated to 1990s Britpop classics and anthems will kick off the series on October 9 from 7pm.

An 80s night is planned for Friday, October 16, followed by a night of funk, soul and disco edits and remixes from SPLICED with DJ Hansi on October 23.

There is free entry but spaces are very limited.

To pre-book a table, email info@thehorn.co.uk

All events will be subject to social distancing regulations and pre-recorded music will be limited to 85 decibels due to Government legislation.

The Blue Angel Acoustic Cafe will also return on Saturday, October 10 from 2pm to 5pm.

Kasper ‘Berry’ Rapkin and guests are due to play the acoustic session this weekend.

TROI and guests are down for Saturday, October 17.