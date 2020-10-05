Advanced search

Music nights at The Horn in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 10:32 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 05 October 2020

Music venue The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Alan Davies

Music venue The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Alan Davies

Alan Davies

Friday night music returns to The Horn in St Albans this week.

Music venue The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Alan DaviesMusic venue The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Alan Davies

The Victoria Street venue will host resident DJs with specially curated nights on Fridays from this week.

A night dedicated to 1990s Britpop classics and anthems will kick off the series on October 9 from 7pm.

An 80s night is planned for Friday, October 16, followed by a night of funk, soul and disco edits and remixes from SPLICED with DJ Hansi on October 23.

There is free entry but spaces are very limited.

To pre-book a table, email info@thehorn.co.uk

All events will be subject to social distancing regulations and pre-recorded music will be limited to 85 decibels due to Government legislation.

The Blue Angel Acoustic Cafe will also return on Saturday, October 10 from 2pm to 5pm.

Kasper ‘Berry’ Rapkin and guests are due to play the acoustic session this weekend.

TROI and guests are down for Saturday, October 17.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans resident speaks out after struggle to access “lifesaving” cervical cancer screening test

All people with a cervix aged 25 to 64 are invited by letter for a screening by the NHS every three to five years, depending on their age. Picture: Google Street View

Vicar of St Paul’s Church in St Albans retires after 28 years

Tony and Lydia Hurle from St Paul's Church in St Albans.

Music nights at The Horn in St Albans

Music venue The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Alan Davies

Live performances return to the Maltings Theatre in St Albans this week

The Maltings Theatre presents The 39 Steps to open its autumn season in St Albans. Picture: Pavel Gonevski

Colney Heath maintain unbeaten start after score draw with Dunstable Town

Harry Shepherd scored Colney Heath's equaliser against Dunstable Town. Picture: DANNY LOO