Award-winning singers set to play online Folk at the Maltings concert

PUBLISHED: 20:00 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:00 16 November 2020

The first Folk at the Maltings Online concert on Friday, November 27 will feature James Findlay

Supplied by Folk at the Maltings

Folk at the Maltings will return later this month in the form of an online concert.

The first show back on Friday, November 27 will welcome two award-winning singers, James Findlay and Maddie Morris, who were due to sing at the Maltings in St Albans in May.

James Findlay first came into the public eye after winning the 2010 BBC Young Folk Award.

He comes from a family of folk singers and his enthusiasm lies firmly within the English tradition.

Findlay is particularly passionate about songs from his home counties of Dorset and Somerset.

After touring and making three highly acclaimed solo albums, and an album of songs from the ‘The New Penguin Book of English Folk Songs’ with Lucy Ward, Bella Hardy, Brian Peters and Jackie Oates, James went on to work as a musical director and actor in touring theatre.

From 2015 to 2018, he played Evans and Cartwright and was musical director in the Original Theatre Company’s stage adaptation of Sebastian Faulks’ novel Birdsong, and then in its award-winning online adaptation this year.

He was also musician in its production of The Croft.

With this theatre work, he has been much less in evidence on the folk scene in recent years, so this concert is a rare chance to hear him sing.

Maddie Morris is a contemporary folk musician, who is heavily influenced by traditional protest song.

Maddie won the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk award in 2019.

Originally from Bedfordshire and currently based in Leeds, Maddie is a strong believer that ‘the personal is political’ and uses her own experiences to raise discussions around contemporary issues within society.

Maddie graduated this year from Leeds Conservatoire’s folk course and won the Peter Roberts CBE memorial prize for the highest undergraduate mark in the Leeds city region, as well as the Conservatoire prize for the highest mark on the folk course three years running.

Tickets for the online concert on Friday, November 27 at 8pm cost £14 for individuals, £25 for two people using the same device, and £35 for three or more people using the same device.

To book go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/stalbansfolkmusic

Visit www.stalbansfolkmusic.org.uk for further details.

