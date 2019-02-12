Advanced search

Talented singer and musician to play Folk at the Maltings concert

PUBLISHED: 14:49 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 20 February 2019

Folk at the Maltings welcomes singer and squeezebox player Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne to St Albans for a concert.

Folk at the Maltings welcomes singer and squeezebox player Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne to St Albans for a concert.

Supplied by Folk at the Maltings

A highly regarded musician will be performing at the next Folk at the Maltings concert in St Albans.

Folk at the Maltings welcomes singer and squeezebox player Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne, plus local duo Jenny McNaught and Andrew McClellon, and New Roots finalist Jem Kid, onn Friday, March 1.

Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne is best known for his work with BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award nominees Granny’s Attic, with whom he performed in the 2018 St Albans Folk Festival concert.

A singer and instrumentalist with a love of English music, Cohen is a fine player of both the melodeon and anglo concertina, and a performer of traditional English folk songs and tunes along with some original material.

His rich voice soars through a range of historical ballads, industrial songs and shanties, with a particular penchant for material from the West Midlands, where he has lived for much of his life.

Cohen’s recently released first solo album, Outway Songster, is a selection of some of his current ‘favourite songs’, mainly traditional with the odd Victorian popular song thrown in for good measure and one song he’s ‘invented’ himself.

Along with these songs come a few of his favourite traditional tunes of 17th, 18th and 19th century origin.

Jenny McNaught and Andy McClellon often appear at local events and sing regularly at the Redbourn Folk Club where Jenny is one of the organisers.

Jenny was well known for her duo Run of the Mill with Alan Halse, who recently retired to Somerset.

Andy also performs with his brother Steve, as Mc2.

Raised in the hills of South England, Jem Kid was always surrounded by the sounds of folk and classical radio.

Poetic and stirring like the songs of childhood and church, he has turned heads from New York (The Local) to London (The Cabbage Patch), Paris (L’étage) to Berlin, where he now lives and plays.

Tickets for the concert cost £12, students and concessions £11, and under-18s £7.50.

They are available on the door or in advance, by booking online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ovo, by phone on 0333 666 3366 or in person at St Albans Central Library.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenage boy stabbed in St Albans

A teenage boy was stabbed in The Ridgeway, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Man in hospital after reportedly falling on scaffolding in St Albans

Bricket Road, St Albans.

Residents evacuated after suspected arson in St Albans

Police and firefighters attended a suspected arson in Newsom Place, St Albans.

Chief Inspector responds after teenager stabbed in St Albans

Ch Insp Lynda Coates has responded after a teenager was stabbed in St Albans. Picture: Herts police.

London Colney bridge on edge of collapse, concerned man believes

A close up picture of the underside of London Colney's Telford Bridge. Picture: Ken Peak

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Oaklands College staff threaten strike action at St Albans and Welwyn Garden City campuses

Oaklands College's WGC campus

Talented singer and musician to play Folk at the Maltings concert

Folk at the Maltings welcomes singer and squeezebox player Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne to St Albans for a concert.

Rave On! Buddy Holly tribute coming to St Albans stage

Long-running Buddy Holly tribute band Buddy Holly & The Cricketers are performing at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

St Albans pharmacists speak out on medicine supply shortages

Director of Manor Pharmacy Group Graham Phillips. Picture: Danny Loo

Plenty of entertainment for Old Albanian supporters but in two very different matches

OA Saints are through to the semi-final of the Intermediate Cup after a 27-5 win over Sutton & Epsom.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists