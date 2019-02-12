Talented singer and musician to play Folk at the Maltings concert

Folk at the Maltings welcomes singer and squeezebox player Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne to St Albans for a concert. Supplied by Folk at the Maltings

A highly regarded musician will be performing at the next Folk at the Maltings concert in St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Folk at the Maltings welcomes singer and squeezebox player Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne, plus local duo Jenny McNaught and Andrew McClellon, and New Roots finalist Jem Kid, onn Friday, March 1.

Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne is best known for his work with BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award nominees Granny’s Attic, with whom he performed in the 2018 St Albans Folk Festival concert.

A singer and instrumentalist with a love of English music, Cohen is a fine player of both the melodeon and anglo concertina, and a performer of traditional English folk songs and tunes along with some original material.

His rich voice soars through a range of historical ballads, industrial songs and shanties, with a particular penchant for material from the West Midlands, where he has lived for much of his life.

Cohen’s recently released first solo album, Outway Songster, is a selection of some of his current ‘favourite songs’, mainly traditional with the odd Victorian popular song thrown in for good measure and one song he’s ‘invented’ himself.

Along with these songs come a few of his favourite traditional tunes of 17th, 18th and 19th century origin.

Jenny McNaught and Andy McClellon often appear at local events and sing regularly at the Redbourn Folk Club where Jenny is one of the organisers.

Jenny was well known for her duo Run of the Mill with Alan Halse, who recently retired to Somerset.

Andy also performs with his brother Steve, as Mc2.

Raised in the hills of South England, Jem Kid was always surrounded by the sounds of folk and classical radio.

Poetic and stirring like the songs of childhood and church, he has turned heads from New York (The Local) to London (The Cabbage Patch), Paris (L’étage) to Berlin, where he now lives and plays.

Tickets for the concert cost £12, students and concessions £11, and under-18s £7.50.

They are available on the door or in advance, by booking online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ovo, by phone on 0333 666 3366 or in person at St Albans Central Library.