Peppa Pig’s praise for Enter Shikari’s ‘great’ album

Enter Shikari album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible has been called 'great' by Peppa Pig. Archant

Peppa Pig is a fan of Enter Shikari’s latest album, calling it “great” on Twitter.

The cover of latest Enter Shikari album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible, released on So Recordings. The cover of latest Enter Shikari album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible, released on So Recordings.

The animated pink porcine preschool children’s TV favourite and the St Albans group seem unlikely bedfellows.

However, Peppa Pig played a part in the recording of Enter Shikari’s sixth studio album, Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible.

The revelation came during Enter Shikari’s stint on Tim’s Twitter Listening Party earlier this month.

The Charlatans singer Tim Burgess has been holding regular full album listening parties on Twitter with various groups and singers since lockdown.

Peppa Pig's tweet about the latest Enter Shikari album. Picture: Twitter Peppa Pig's tweet about the latest Enter Shikari album. Picture: Twitter

It was Enter Shikari’s turn to live tweet about number two album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible last Sunday, September 13.

The album includes an orchestral piece, Elegy For Extinction, which was recorded with the City of Prague Symphony Orchestra.

In tweeting about the track, Enter Shikari guitarist Rory Clewlow announced Peppa Pig’s role in the creative process.

Rory tweeted: “Although most of the instruments in this track were recorded by an orchestra in Prague, the guitar was recorded frantically last minute in my living room with my son watching @peppapig in the next room #Elergy #timstwitterlisteningparty”

The official Peppa Pig Twitter account replied to Rory’s tweet, endorsing the album which came out earlier this year.

Peppa Pig tweeted: “Glad to have contributed to such a great album!”

After the listening party, Rory thanked the band’s fans.

He tweeted: “Thank you all for listening to our album! Thank you @Tim_Burgess for having us. It’s been emotional #NothingIsTrue #timstwitterlisteningparty”

Bandmate Rob Rolfe tweeted that recording Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible “was one of the greatest experiences of my life and one of my proudest achievements”.

Enter Shikari – frontman and Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible producer Rou Reynolds, bassist Chris Batten, guitarist Rory Clewlow, and drummer Rob Rolfe – are the current shirt sponsors for St Albans City FC, the band’s hometown football club.

The full set film of the band’s Live At Alexandra Palace 2 concert in London is now available to watch on YouTube.

Recorded on November 25, 2017, the movie concert footage is directed by Mark Forrer and edited by Oleg Rooz.

St Albans band Enter Shikari tweeted about album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible on Tim's Twitter Listening Party. Picture: Derek Ridgers St Albans band Enter Shikari tweeted about album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible on Tim's Twitter Listening Party. Picture: Derek Ridgers

You can watch it at https://youtu.be/d483TRY0-g8