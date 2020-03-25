St Albans band Enter Shikari announce new UK tour dates
PUBLISHED: 10:13 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 26 March 2020
DEREK_RIDGERS
St Albans band Enter Shikari have announced a new UK winter tour amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
With new album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible out next month, the four-piece group – Rou Reynolds, Chris Batten, Rob Rolfe and Rory Clewlow – have confirmed a series of UK November shows in support of their latest release.
The Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible Tour will include a concert at Alexandra Palace, London – a favourite venue of the quartet.
Tickets for all shows on the tour go on general sale at 10am on Friday, March 27.
In these uncertain times, the group are hopeful that by November the coronavirus outbreak will be over, and bands can start playing live again.
Fully aware that these are strange days in which to be announcing a tour, Rou had this to say about venturing back onto the road.
“It feels like an odd time to announce touring, but the wheels were already in motion before all this stuff escalated and, well, we all need something to look forward to right now.
“So later this year, as some degree of normality hopefully returns, we will finally celebrate our new album properly and present some of this material live!”
It will be the band’s first headline tour since the mammoth ‘Stop The Clocks’ tour, which ran from December 2018 until April 2019.
The tour will see the band return to London’s iconic Ally Pally on Saturday, November 14.
They previously played the north London venue in 2016 on The Mindsweep tour, and again in 2017 on The Spark tour.
Rou added: “Alexandra Palace is now a cemented and certified legendary venue for me.
“I have had some of the best nights of my life in this place and I plan to have another one this year.
“This tour will be extra special.”
Dinosaur Pile-Up are main support for the 2020 UK leg of the tour.
Visit entershikari.com/posts/uk-europe-2020 for more on the tour.
Featuring { The Dreamers Hotel } and T.I.N.A., album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible is released on April 17.
Produced by Rou Reynolds, it is available to pre-order from www.entershikari.com
Commenting on track T.I.N.A., Rou said: “So much of modern life is obsessed with individualism, but we’re currently being reminded that all of us on Earth are part of a super-organism, a supranational collective, as we battle against COVID-19.
“T.I.N.A., or ‘There Is No Alternative’ is a mantra we hear from many of those in positions of power as a way to halt any rethinking of how we organise our societies.
“We live in unprecedented times, the threat of catastrophic climate change as well as the current pandemic of COVID-19 prove that now is the time for big, broad and bold thinking.
“We believe humanity can do so much better. We need to think about what is possible.
“We ask everyone to join the conversation, not kill it.”
Look out for an in-depth interview with Rou Reynolds about new album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible in a forthcoming edition of the Herts Advertiser and Welwyn Hatfield Times.
Enter Shikari UK and European 2020 tour dates
OCTOBER 2020
Thu 1 UKRAINE. Lviv - Fest Republic
Fri 2 UKRAINE. Kiev - Bingo Club
Sun 4 BELARUS. Minsk - Prime Hall
Mon 5 LATVIA. Riga - Melna Piektdiena
Tue 6 ESTONIA. Talinn - Helitehas
Thu 8 RUSSIA. Moscow - Adrenaline Stadium
Sat 10 RUSSIA. St Petersburg - A2 Green Concert
Mon 12 FINLAND. Helsinki - Tavastia
Tue 13 FINLAND. Tamprere - Klubi
Fri 16 SWEDEN. Stockholm - Fryhuset
Sat 17 NORWAY. Oslo - John Dee
Sun 18 SWEDEN. Gothenburg - Pustervik
Mon 19 DENMARK. Copenhagen - Pumpehuset
Wed 21 POLAND. Warsaw - Palladium
Thu 22 POLAND. Krakow - Kwadrat
NOVEMBER 2020
Wed 11 UK. Southampton - Guildhall
Thu 12 UK. Manchester - Victoria Warehouse
Fri 13 UK. Cardiff - Great Hall
Sat 14 UK, London - Alexandra Palace
Mon 16 UK. Middlesbrough - Town Hall
Wed 18 UK. Edinburgh - Usher Hall
Thu 19 UK. Nottingham - Rock City
Fri 20 UK. Nottingham - Rock City
Sat 21 UK. Birmingham - 02 Academy
DECEMBER 2020
Tue 1 BELGIUM. Antwerp - Trix
Fri 4 GERMANY. Berlin - Columbia Halle
Sat 5 GERMANY. Cologne - Palladium
Sun 6 GERMANY. Stuttgart - LKA Longhorn
Tue 8 SWITZERLAND. Zurich - Xtra
Wed 9 GERMANY. Munich - TonHalle
Thu 10 GERMANY. Offenbach - Stadthalle
Sat 12 NETHERLANDS. Amsterdam - Melkweg