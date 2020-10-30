Emma McGrath adds second show at The Horn
PUBLISHED: 13:30 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 30 October 2020
Alan Davies
A singer-songwriter from Harpenden has added a second show at The Horn after selling out her first gig at the St Albans music venue.
Emma McGrath will perform an extra socially-distanced concert at the Victoria Street pub on Saturday, November 21.
This follows huge demand for her evening show on the same date.
Doors for this new matinee gig will open at 2pm.
Emma’s self-released single Sit With Me caught the attention of key media, including BBC Introducing, who awarded it Track Of The Week twice, and Radio 2 where it received plays from both Dermot O’Leary and ‘Whispering’ Bob Harris.
Her shows at The Horn are limited capacity and will follow current government guidelines.
The venue has filled out stringent risk assessments and put a number of safety measures in place to keep everyone as safe as possible.
Tickets are only being sold as groups of two, three, four or five, and are priced at £14, £21, £28 and £35 per group.
Space is very limited and there will be no ticket sales on the door.
For more details, visit The Horn website at www.thehorn.co.uk
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, ticket holders will be notified of any changes immediately if any occur.
