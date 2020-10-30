Advanced search

Emma McGrath adds second show at The Horn

PUBLISHED: 13:30 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 30 October 2020

Emma McGrath has added a second show at music venue The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Alan Davies

Emma McGrath has added a second show at music venue The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Alan Davies

Alan Davies

A singer-songwriter from Harpenden has added a second show at The Horn after selling out her first gig at the St Albans music venue.

Emma McGrath will perform an extra socially-distanced concert at the Victoria Street pub on Saturday, November 21.

This follows huge demand for her evening show on the same date.

Doors for this new matinee gig will open at 2pm.

Emma’s self-released single Sit With Me caught the attention of key media, including BBC Introducing, who awarded it Track Of The Week twice, and Radio 2 where it received plays from both Dermot O’Leary and ‘Whispering’ Bob Harris.

Her shows at The Horn are limited capacity and will follow current government guidelines.

The venue has filled out stringent risk assessments and put a number of safety measures in place to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Tickets are only being sold as groups of two, three, four or five, and are priced at £14, £21, £28 and £35 per group.

Space is very limited and there will be no ticket sales on the door.

For more details, visit The Horn website at www.thehorn.co.uk

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, ticket holders will be notified of any changes immediately if any occur.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Emma McGrath adds second show at The Horn

Emma McGrath has added a second show at music venue The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Alan Davies

Peter Pan flies into the Alban Arena this Christmas

The Maltings Theatre presents Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans this Christmas.

Let the Children Hear: Harpenden-based charity secures funding

“The UK Aid funding has made a huge difference to how our charity is able to deliver this programme.” Picture: Let the Children Hear

It’s OK To Say charity founder: ‘World mental health should be a campaign lasting throughout the year’

Stacey Turner of It's OK To Say is training to take part in a charity Channel swim next year. Picture: Sonny Moxey

Shop Local: Award-winning boutique fighting back through pandemic pressures

Deryane Tadd opened The Dressing Room in 2005.