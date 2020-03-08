Advanced search

Experience ELO's music at The Alban Arena

PUBLISHED: 19:12 08 March 2020

The ELO Experience can be seen on stage at The Alban Arena in St Albans

The ELO Experience can be seen on stage at The Alban Arena in St Albans

Supplied by Alban Arena

A tribute to the music of ELO and Jeff Lynne will bring a touch of Mr Blue Sky to St Albans.

The ELO Experience are the world's foremost tribute to the Electric Light Orchestra.

With a sensational string section, a stunning light show and large screen projection to further enhance the experience, come along The Alban Arena on Saturday, March 14 at 7.30pm and enjoy this incredible concert which accurately reproduces the songs and sounds and takes you on a magical musical journey through time.

The legacy of Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra needs no introduction.

Between 1972 and 1986, they achieved more combined UK and US top 40 hits than any other band.

Their tracks include 10538 Overture, Evil Woman, Living Thing, Diary of Horace Wimp, Don't Bring me Down and, of course, Mr Blue Sky.

In 2016, Jeff Lynne's ELO came back to prominence with the release of a new album - Alone In The Universe - and world tour.

The ELO Experience have been bringing the music of Jeff Lynne and The Electric Light orchestra to the live stage for over 13 years.

Their latest tour will included the greatest hits from an extensive and impressive back catalogue spanning over 45 years.

Tickets cost £24.

Book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488.

