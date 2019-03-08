Advanced search

Welcome to the House of Fun! It's Complete Madness in Radlett

PUBLISHED: 12:01 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 21 August 2019

Complete Madness will play The Radlett Centre. Picture: Supplied by SJB Marketing

Complete Madness will play The Radlett Centre. Picture: Supplied by SJB Marketing

Supplied by SJB Marketing

It would be Complete Madness to miss a tribute to the House of Fun stars in Radlett.

Sweeney Entertainments presents Complete Madness at The Radlett Centre on Friday, September 13.

Join Complete Madness as they celebrate the very best music of Madness.

This theatre extravaganza features the talents of this five-piece band, taking you on a musical journey through the story of one of Britain's most memorable, visual and fun bands.

Complete with crazy costumes, comedy and chirpy banter, Complete Madness invite you to their House of Fun.

This highly visual and energetic show includes hits Baggy Trousers, One Step Beyond, It Must Be Love and Driving In My Car.

Julie Sweeney, of Sweeney Entertainments, said: "Complete Madness brings to theatres an evening of pure Madness, showcasing the very best hits in a non-stop evening of live and energetic performance."

Tickets cost £23.50.

Visit www.radlettcentre.co.uk or call The Radlett Centre box office on 01923 859291.





