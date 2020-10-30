Advanced search

St Albans choir sings In Flanders Fields as Remembrance Day tribute

PUBLISHED: 15:32 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 30 October 2020

St Albans-based community choir Classical Chorus has recorded In Flanders Fields for Remembrance Day

Classical Chorus

‘Lest We Forget’. A St Albans-based choir has paid tribute to the fallen with a special recording for Remembrance Day.

Classical Chorus has recorded the poignant piece In Flanders Fields to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

The non-auditioned adult community choir had plans this winter to travel to Belgium to sing at the Menin Gate Last Post ceremony.

As these plans were postponed, choir members decided to record their performance instead.

Despite COVID-19, they have continued their love of singing together by rehearsing virtually on Zoom.

Socially distanced and wearing masks, they recorded in small groups to produce the harmonies for this beautiful arrangement by Roger Emerson.

The tracks from each group were then edited to bring all their voices together.

Singers have also chosen photos of themselves, family members and local places across Hertfordshire by way of tribute to the 2020 virtual field of remembrance.

The choir’s director, Abigail Harris, said: “Classical Chorus look forward to one day reuniting as a whole choir and embarking on their tour.”

You can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/classicalchorus2020

For more on Classical Chorus, visit www.classicalchorus.com

