St Albans singer appears on The Voice UK as part of Belle Noir

PUBLISHED: 12:10 19 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 19 January 2020

Belle Noir performing their blind audition on The Voice UK 2020. Picture: ITV / Rachel Joseph

Belle Noir performing their blind audition on The Voice UK 2020. Picture: ITV / Rachel Joseph

Rachel Joseph

A singer from St Albans performed on The Voice UK 2020 as part of a vocal harmony trio that wowed the judges.

Group Belle Noir appeared last night (Saturday) on week three of this year's series of the ITV singing contest.

The vintage vocal harmony trio - including St Albans singer Jasmine Gur - performed Feel It Still by American rock band Portugal. The Man in the third round of blind auditions in front of music legends will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and show newcomer Meghan Trainor.

As always, the first stage of the talent competition features the contestants singing to the backs of the coaches.

The three-piece's performance on Saturday's show impressed celebrity judges Sir Tom Jones and Troublemaker singer Olly Murs.

They both turned for Belle Noir - singers Emily Patrikios, Jasmine Gur and Sarah Goodwin.

Choosing between the pair of coaches, Belle Noir opted to join Team Olly.

Olly Murs posted on his Instagram page a picture of himself with the trio, with the message: "So different, so unique, stunning and I didn't need any velvet! get in! #TeamOlly @bellenoirband"

The Voice UK continues on ITV next Saturday.

Belle Noir on The Voice UK. Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones turn and they choose Team Olly. Picture: ITV / Rachel JosephBelle Noir on The Voice UK. Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones turn and they choose Team Olly. Picture: ITV / Rachel Joseph

Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones both turned for Belle Noir, who picked Team Olly. Picture: Rachel Joseph / ITVOlly Murs and Sir Tom Jones both turned for Belle Noir, who picked Team Olly. Picture: Rachel Joseph / ITV

Belle Noir performing on The Voice UK 2020. Picture: ITV / Rachel Joseph.Belle Noir performing on The Voice UK 2020. Picture: ITV / Rachel Joseph.

