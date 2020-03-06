St Albans singer goes into battle with Belle Noir on The Voice UK

Team Olly's Belle Noir - Jasmine, Sarah and Emily - perform on The Voice UK. Picture: ITV / Rachel Joseph Rachel Joseph

A talented singer from St Albans will appear on ITV show The Voice UK on Saturday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Belle Noir will appear in the Battle Rounds of The Voice UK on Saturday Belle Noir will appear in the Battle Rounds of The Voice UK on Saturday

Jasmine Gur and her vocal harmony group Belle Noir are in Team Olly on the latest series of the singing contest - and you can catch them in their Battle Rounds this weekend.

Belle Noir is made up of Jasmine Gur, who has lived in St Albans for five years, Emily Patrikios and Sarah Goodwin. The other girls are from Wales and Ireland.

Emily set up the band and Sarah and Jasmine auditioned back in 2016 in London. They instantly clicked and have become the closest of friends, travelling and performing all over the world.

Emily and Sarah are even going to be Jasmine's bridesmaids when she gets married next year.

The trio joined Olly Murs' team after their performance of Feel It Still in the blind auditions in January, when both Sir Tom Jones and the Troublemaker singer turned their red chairs.

In the Battle Rounds, the coaches put two of their artists or acts up against each other in a head-to-head, singing the same song.

At the end of the battle, the coach must pick one act.

The other coaches then have the chance to steal the rejected artist.

Belle Noir will appear in the Battle Rounds of The Voice UK on Saturday Belle Noir will appear in the Battle Rounds of The Voice UK on Saturday

By the end of the Battle Rounds, only six acts will remain on each team.

This Saturday's show is the last episode of the battles before the 'knockout' rounds start. And then the live finals follow that.

Someone who always wanted to be a performer, Jasmine attended Tring Park School for the Performing Arts from the age of 11.

Some of her friends at Tring are now global superstars, namely Star Wars' Daisy Ridley and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Downton Abbey favourite Lily James.

Team Olly's Belle Noir - aka Jasmine, Sarah and Emily - and Cat Cavelli perform on ITV's The Voice UK. Picture: ITV / Rachel Joseph Team Olly's Belle Noir - aka Jasmine, Sarah and Emily - and Cat Cavelli perform on ITV's The Voice UK. Picture: ITV / Rachel Joseph

Jasmine said: "At the time we had no idea what was in store for these two in particular, but both always did fantastically at school in our shows and concerts.

"Daisy Ridley was a couple of years below me and such a sweetheart.

"I'll never forget when I was feeling unwell during a school carol concert, I was supposed to be singing a solo and I really didn't feel up to it.

"I looked over at Daisy who was standing next to me and she squeezed my hand and sang it for me."

Team Olly's Belle Noir - Jasmine, Sarah and Emily - and Cat Cavelli perform in the Battle Rounds of The Voice UK. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph Team Olly's Belle Noir - Jasmine, Sarah and Emily - and Cat Cavelli perform in the Battle Rounds of The Voice UK. Picture: ITV/Rachel Joseph

She added: "The gorgeous Lily James was the year above me.

"We performed in Little Shop of Horrors together where I played one of the three urchins and she played Audrey - brilliantly, I might add.

"There was no doubt that she'd go on to amazing things.

"We bumped into each other in LA a couple of years ago and I was surprised with how star-struck I was, even though I knew her!"

Ahead of appearing on The Voice UK on Saturday night, Jasmine answered some quick questions for this paper.

What is Olly Murs like?

"Olly is a really lovely and relatable person, having gone through a similar experience when he was on The X Factor just over 10 years ago.

"He was really down to earth and complimentary of us. He said there are lots of girl band out there but nothing like us and there was a gap in the market for Belle Noir.

"He said he loved our 'retro pop' feel as he loves to sing that kind of repertoire himself."

Have you met all the judges?

"We did meet all of the coaches. It felt like a bit of a dream to be honest.

"I remember coming off stage thinking, 'this is mad - how have I just given Sir Tom Jones a hug and joked about us both wearing green velvet...?!'

"Meghan Trainor was also so lovely and mentioned that she was a 'fool' for not turning for us!

"She's hugely inspirational to us ladies as Meghan is all about female empowerment and body positivity.

"She's also inspired by retro and jazz music, so she was right up there for coaches we wanted to turn for us."

How how do you get on with the other contestants?

"We have been so lucky to have been on the show with some incredible singers and generally lovely people.

"We started this amazing journey together and we all went through it together, so we had a strong bond from the get go.

"We have a group chat that is mothered mostly by Ty Lewis, a fellow singer on Olly's team.

"We feel very lucky to have met some unbelievable talent during this competition so far."

Are there any other groups like you in the competition?

"There aren't any other groups like us (phew!) but there are a couple of other acts who are similar in style who we might be paired with for the battles, we'll have to wait and see."

Are you being pushed out of your comfort zone?

"I think we have all been pushed to be able to reach new levels vocally and performance wise, our battle is going to show a completely different and exciting side to Belle Noir.

"We work extremely hard to produce our work and performances, and this time we've pushed ourselves even further.

"We've never sung material like this before and we're loving the way it's looking and sounding."

How do you prepare before a performance?

"Lots and lots of rehearsal, water, steam, rest and a natural kick of adrenaline!

"We often take ourselves to a quiet room before we perform just to focus and breathe. Mustn't forget to breathe...!"

And anything else?

"We can't wait for the viewers to see another side to Belle Noir!"

The Voice UK is on ITV1 at 8.30pm on Saturday, March 7.