Hatfield Battle Proms 2019 tickets go on sale

Hatfield House Battle Proms. Picture: Jean Mower-Allard. Jean Mower-Allard

Tickets for next year’s Hatfield Battle Proms concert have gone on sale.

Battle Proms 2018: The New English Concert Orchestra. Picture: Karyn Haddon Battle Proms 2018: The New English Concert Orchestra. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The hugely popular picnic proms returns to the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Featuring music, fireworks, a Spitfire display, cannons and cavalry, the annual event attracts thousands to the Hertfordshire stately home each year.

Tickets for the 2019 Battle Proms concert are now available at the early bird race of £32.50 for adults.

This online only offer is available until January 31, 2019.

The price per adult will be £37 if booked between February 1, 2019 and April 30, 2019.

Adult tickets will be £39.95 if booked from May 1 until the day before the concert.

They will be £45 on the day, online or with cash on the gate, subject to availability.

Children aged five to 15 pay £18 and it is free for youngsters aged four and under are free.

Battle Proms 2018 at Hatfield House. Picture: Karyn Haddon Battle Proms 2018 at Hatfield House. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Advance group bookings of 12 or more tickets can be booked online and qualify for a 10 per cent per ticket discount.

There are also a number of Christmas gift packages available, including tickets with picnics or bubbly.

Gift vouchers are also on sale.

The concert series will once again be supporting SSAFA, The Armed Forces Charity.

Concert organisers said: “In 2018 we were delighted to announce a new charity partnership with SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, who provide lifelong support for our Forces and their families, whenever and wherever they are needed.

“Together we raised a staggering £54,640.91 for SSAFA this summer, and we look forward to working with them again in 2019.”

Tickets for Battle Proms 2019 are available from the Battle Proms website at https://www.battleproms.com/

As well as Battle Proms at Hatfield House next summer, the concert series will also visit Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire on July 6, Burghley House in Lincolnshire on July 20, Highclere Castle in Hampshire on August 3, and Warwickshire’s Ragley Hall on August 10, 2019.

Battle Proms 2018: The Evening Gun Salute. Picture: Karyn Haddon Battle Proms 2018: The Evening Gun Salute. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Battle Proms 2018: The Vignettes - Lizzie and Pippa - entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon Battle Proms 2018: The Vignettes - Lizzie and Pippa - entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Battle Proms 2018: The Vignettes entertain the crowd. Picture: Karyn Haddon Battle Proms 2018: The Vignettes entertain the crowd. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Battle Proms 2018: WW1 Cavalry Display. Picture: Karyn Haddon Battle Proms 2018: WW1 Cavalry Display. Picture: Karyn Haddon