Back to Bacharach coming back to St Albans

A concert tour celebrating the magical music of Burt Bacharach is coming to St Albans this weekend.

Back to Bacharach pays tribute to one of the most accomplished popular composers of the 20th century.

Together with Hal David, world-renowned musician Bacharach penned some of the most memorable and iconic hits that stand the test of time.

The show features hits such as Alfie, Anyone Who Had A Heart, Arthur's Theme, Always Something There To Remind Me, Close To You, I Say A Little Prayer, Magic Moments, Walk On By, What's New Pussycat?, 24 Hours from Tulsa, Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head and many more.

This exciting production is performed by West End singers accompanied by a live 10-piece band recreating Burt Bacharach's timeless hits.

You can see the show at The Alban Arena on Saturday, January 11 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £23, £22, £21.50 and £20.50.

Book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk or call the box office on 01727 844488.