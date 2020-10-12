Advanced search

Acoustic shows announced for The Horn in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 09:39 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:50 12 October 2020

Music venue The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Alan Davies

Alan Davies

More live music shows have been announced for The Horn in St Albans.

The Victoria Street music venue welcomes back its ever-popular cover bands from Thursday night.

Initially the concerts will be taking place on Thursday evenings rather than the usual Friday nights.

Just Nick, frontman from The 88, is due to perform an acoustic gig on October 15.

Allergy frontman Richy will be on stage on Thursday, October 22, with The Maida Vales performing as an acoustic duo will be providing the music on October 29.

You can reserve your place in the audience by booking via The Horn’s website.

Groups can be booked for two, three, four or five people, subject to availability.

Tables for a special socially distanced show by The Bluetones frontman Mark Morriss on Friday, November 20 have already sold out.

For more on forthcoming gigs visit www.thehorn.co.uk

