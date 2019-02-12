The Greatest Showman coming to Harpenden outdoor cinema

The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody are coming to outdoor cinema in Harpenden this May.

The 2019 Luna Cinema main season schedule will kick off at Harpenden Common for three nights of movies under the stars from Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19.

Film fans will be treated to three hit musicals in Harpenden.

Hugh Jackman’s incredible The Greatest Showman (PG) can be seen on a huge outdoor screen near the cricket club on Friday, May 17.

Queen fans can enjoy the Oscar-winning biopic Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) on Saturday, May 18.

The film stars Academy Award winner Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury.

Abba movie sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) rounds off three nights of big screen musical entertainment on Sunday, May 19.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the screenings will start at 9pm each night.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “We are hugely excited to be announcing our 2019 season, our biggest year of open-air cinema yet.

“With the incredible number of great films released in the last 12 months, it’s shaping up to be a really special one.

“Following last year’s phenomenal outdoor success with The Greatest Showman, we were hoping for a good crop of musical films and in A Star Is Born, Mary Poppins Returns, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, we got exactly that!”

An exclusive 48 hours pre-sale for Luna Cinema subscribers has opened today (Wednesday), with tickets going on general sale at 10am on Friday, March 8.

• For more, visit https://thelunacinema.com/