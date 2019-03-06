Advanced search

Queen and Abba movies to be screened at St Albans outdoor cinema

06 March, 2019 - 11:00
Luna Cinema at Highfield Park in St Albans. Picture: Luna Cinema.

Oscar-winning Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody will rock Freddie Mercury fans at outdoor cinema in St Albans this summer.

Luna Cinema will return to Highfield Park for two nights of movies under the stars in July.

Abba-inspired movie sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) can be seen in the St Albans park on Wednesday, July 3.

Then Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) starring Oscar winner Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury can be watched on the big screen the following night.

Doors open at 8pm both nights and the screenings will start at 9.30pm.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “We are hugely excited to be announcing our 2019 season, our biggest year of open-air cinema yet.

“With the incredible number of great films released in the last 12 months, it’s shaping up to be a really special one.

“Following last year’s phenomenal outdoor success with The Greatest Showman, we were hoping for a good crop of musical films and in A Star Is Born, Mary Poppins Returns, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, we got exactly that!”

An exclusive 48 hours pre-sale for Luna Cinema subscribers has opened today (Wednesday).

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, March 8.

• For more, visit https://thelunacinema.com/

189 pupils in St Albans left without any choice of secondary school

Seren Madoc did not get a place at any of her chosen secondary schools. Picture: Josie Madoc

St Albans woman searching for other witnesses after ‘vivid blue’ UFO sighting

Night sky with stars shot.

Harpenden man records footage of taxi driver telling him wheelchairs incur surcharge

Mike Joiner

New garden waste service launched in St Albans

St Albans district council is implementing a new garden waste scheme. Picture: St Albans district council

St Albans city centre redevelopment plans being drawn up by contractors following community review

How the CCOS site might look when the redevelopment is finished. Picture: St Albans district council

