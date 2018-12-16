Advanced search

Herts village music festival tickets go on sale at special price

16 December, 2018 - 14:30
Nancy Kerr and James Fagan will appear live at Kimpton Folk Festival 2019 having already part recorded a live album in the Hertfordshire village.

Nancy Kerr and James Fagan will appear live at Kimpton Folk Festival 2019 having already part recorded a live album in the Hertfordshire village.

Supplied by Kimpton Folk

Tickets have gone on sale for an annual Hertfordshire music festival at a special discounted price.

Kimpton Folk Festival will return to the village for a day of music next year on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

And super early bird afternoon tickets have gone on sale for just £10.

Up to the end of January 2019, or until organisers run out of tickets, music lovers can get into three concerts in the afternoon for just £10.

An update on Kimpton Folk Events’ Facebook page read: ““Incredible value *SUPER EARLY BIRD* tickets now on sale for Kimpton, 6 July 2019!

“Even we can’t believe what we’re saying here - *SUPER EARLY BIRD* Kimpton 2019 tickets for just TEN QUID!

“This offer runs from now till end of Jan, or when they run out. Ten pounds to get into three world class concerts.

“Buy an evening ticket for £20, and you get access to everything for the amazing price of £30!”

The post added: “Super early birds are flying out of the ticket office, so if you want some, grab them now while you can at www.kimptonfolk.uk

Kimpton Folk Festival 2019 will see the return of acclaimed folk duo Nancy Kerr and James Fagan, fresh from recording a live album last month in the village’s parish church.

Other acts confirmed for the festival so far include Megson, Mishaped Pearls, Edgelarks, Shelanagig, Gilmore Roberts, Odette Michell, Alden, Patterson and Dashwood, Arrowsmiths and Melrose Quartet.

• To buy tickets for Kimpton Folk Festival 2019, visit https://www.kimptonfolk.uk/

