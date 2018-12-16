Herts village music festival tickets go on sale at special price

Nancy Kerr and James Fagan will appear live at Kimpton Folk Festival 2019 having already part recorded a live album in the Hertfordshire village. Supplied by Kimpton Folk

Tickets have gone on sale for an annual Hertfordshire music festival at a special discounted price.

*STOP PRESS!* Hold the front page! Super Early Bird afternoon tickets are just £10! That's right! Up to end of January, or until we run out, you can get into THREE world class concerts for just TEN QUID! Act now if you want them! pic.twitter.com/pnBNrnDfqq — Kimpton Folk Events (@KimptonFolk) December 10, 2018

Kimpton Folk Festival will return to the village for a day of music next year on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

And super early bird afternoon tickets have gone on sale for just £10.

Up to the end of January 2019, or until organisers run out of tickets, music lovers can get into three concerts in the afternoon for just £10.

The post added: “Super early birds are flying out of the ticket office, so if you want some, grab them now while you can at www.kimptonfolk.uk”

Kimpton Folk Festival 2019 will see the return of acclaimed folk duo Nancy Kerr and James Fagan, fresh from recording a live album last month in the village’s parish church.

Other acts confirmed for the festival so far include Megson, Mishaped Pearls, Edgelarks, Shelanagig, Gilmore Roberts, Odette Michell, Alden, Patterson and Dashwood, Arrowsmiths and Melrose Quartet.

• To buy tickets for Kimpton Folk Festival 2019, visit https://www.kimptonfolk.uk/