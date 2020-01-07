Advanced search

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker coming to St Albans screen

PUBLISHED: 15:47 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 07 January 2020

Joaquin Phoenix stars at the Joker in the hit movie about Batman's nemesis. You can see the BAFTA-nominated film at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

Supplied by The Alban Arena

Fresh from leading the BAFTA nominations, catch global smash hit movie Joker on screen in St Albans.

The Good Liar, starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen, can be seen at The Alban Arena in St Albans.The Good Liar, starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen, can be seen at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

Now that panto Sleeping Beauty has finished, movie Joker can be seen at The Alban Arena on Tuesday, January 14 at 7.30pm.

Joker (15) dominated today's 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards nominations.

As well as star Joaquin Phoenix being up for best actor for starring in the origin story of Batman's nemesis, Joker gained 10 other nominations - one more than its nearest rivals, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

Is it worth 11 nominations? See for yourself in St Albans next week.

The multi-million dollar earning psychological thriller film, directed by Todd Phillips, gives its infamous central character a chillingly plausible origin story that serves as a brilliant showcase for its star (Joaquin Phoenix) and a dark evolution for comics-inspired cinema.

Forever alone in a crowd, failed stand-up comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City.

Arthur wears two masks - the one he paints for his day job as a clown, and the guise he projects in a futile attempt to feel like he's part of the world around him.

Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker.

Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, and Marc Maron also appear in supporting roles.

Tickets cost £7, and £5.

Before Joker terrorises audiences, American thriller The Good Liar (15) is showing at The Alban Arena on Thursday, January 9 at 7.30pm.

Legendary actors Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen star together on screen for the first time in this suspenseful drama about the secrets people keep and the lies they live.

Career con-man Roy (McKellen) sets his sights on his latest mark: recently widowed Betty (Mirren), worth millions and he means to take it all.

But as the two draw closer, what should have been another simple swindle takes on the ultimate stakes.

Directed by Bill Condon and written by Jeffrey Hatcher, The Good Liar is based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Searle.

For tickets, book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488.

