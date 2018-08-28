Grimethorpe Colliery Band coming to Harpenden for afternoon concert

The Grimethorpe Colliery Band will play Harpenden Public Halls. Supplied by Harpenden Public Halls

The famous Grimethorpe Colliery Band will be performing at Harpenden Public Halls later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There are colliery bands and there’s the Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

The world’s most famous colliery band will be performing in Harpenden later this month.

You can see the brass band in concert at Harpenden Public Halls on Sunday, February 17 at 3pm.

Formed in 1917, during the First World War, Grimethorpe Colliery Band is a British institution, with a slew of national championship titles under their belts, including 16 Brass In Concert Championship titles, 11 times Yorkshire Regional Champions, two English National Championship victories, four times British Open Champions and four times National Champion Brass Band of Great Britain.

The South Yorkshire-based band’s diverse and noted concert performances include those at the FIFA World Cup, BAFTA Awards, BBC Proms, Eurovision and the London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, together with a wealth of national and international television and radio appearances and professional recordings.

The band has been the recipient of two gold discs, as well as a BAFTA nomination for its contributions to the global hit movie Brassed Off, for which Grimethorpe was the focal point.

Playing a huge variety of music, from Bohemian Rhapsody to Beethoven and Jerusalem to Jurassic Park, there’s music for all tastes in this fantastic afternoon concert.

Be sure to book your tickets soon.

They cost £20 and are expected to sell out, with availability already limited.

• For more, and to book seats, visit www.harpendenpublichalls.co.uk or call the box office on 01582 767525.