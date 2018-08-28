Advanced search

Grimethorpe Colliery Band coming to Harpenden for afternoon concert

PUBLISHED: 11:42 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 06 February 2019

The Grimethorpe Colliery Band will play Harpenden Public Halls.

The Grimethorpe Colliery Band will play Harpenden Public Halls.

Supplied by Harpenden Public Halls

The famous Grimethorpe Colliery Band will be performing at Harpenden Public Halls later this month.

There are colliery bands and there’s the Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

The world’s most famous colliery band will be performing in Harpenden later this month.

You can see the brass band in concert at Harpenden Public Halls on Sunday, February 17 at 3pm.

Formed in 1917, during the First World War, Grimethorpe Colliery Band is a British institution, with a slew of national championship titles under their belts, including 16 Brass In Concert Championship titles, 11 times Yorkshire Regional Champions, two English National Championship victories, four times British Open Champions and four times National Champion Brass Band of Great Britain.

The South Yorkshire-based band’s diverse and noted concert performances include those at the FIFA World Cup, BAFTA Awards, BBC Proms, Eurovision and the London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, together with a wealth of national and international television and radio appearances and professional recordings.

The band has been the recipient of two gold discs, as well as a BAFTA nomination for its contributions to the global hit movie Brassed Off, for which Grimethorpe was the focal point.

Playing a huge variety of music, from Bohemian Rhapsody to Beethoven and Jerusalem to Jurassic Park, there’s music for all tastes in this fantastic afternoon concert.

Be sure to book your tickets soon.

They cost £20 and are expected to sell out, with availability already limited.

• For more, and to book seats, visit www.harpendenpublichalls.co.uk or call the box office on 01582 767525.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Armed police rush to St Albans back garden after alleged knife threats

There were armed police on Rodney Avenue. Picture: Craig Shepheard

Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre plans get go-ahead

Plans have been given the go-ahead for Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Buses cannot stop at St Albans City Hospital because of roadworks, forcing patients to walk or taxi

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Burglars targeting St Albans homes undergoing renovation

Police have issued a burglary warning for St Albans homes undergoing renovation.

St Albans council to consider free short-stay parking in Market Place

Market Place, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Armed police rush to St Albans back garden after alleged knife threats

There were armed police on Rodney Avenue. Picture: Craig Shepheard

Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre plans get go-ahead

Plans have been given the go-ahead for Cuffley Camp Outdoor Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Buses cannot stop at St Albans City Hospital because of roadworks, forcing patients to walk or taxi

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Burglars targeting St Albans homes undergoing renovation

Police have issued a burglary warning for St Albans homes undergoing renovation.

St Albans council to consider free short-stay parking in Market Place

Market Place, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Woman, 20, given suspended sentence for carrying knife in St Albans

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Percy’s move to Colchester surprises Allinson as Saints miss out on a transfer fee

Percy Kiangebeni moved to Colchester United two days after getting his contract cancelled at St Albans City. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Dad’s Army maybe but Colney Heath old guard put on an impressive show against Baldock Town

Ant Burns playing for Harpenden Town in 2014. Picture: DANNY LOO

Radlett Scout troop reopens in time for 100th anniversary

The 1st Radlett Scout group has reformed in time for its centenary celebrations. Picture: 1st Radlett Scout group

Comment: Unaffordability bites for the local people desperate to get on the St Albans property ladder

Not cheap: St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists