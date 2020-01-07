Spurs legend Glenn Hoddle coming to St Albans

An Evening with Glenn Hoddle takes place at The Alban Arena in St Albans on Thursday, January 16, Supplied by The Alban Arena

Spurs legend and former England football manager Glenn Hoddle will be talking about his illustrious career in St Albans next week.

Fans can enjoy An Evening with Glenn Hoddle at The Alban Arena on Thursday, January 16.

One of Tottenham's greatest ever players, the midfield maestro came through the youth ranks at the White Hart Lane club to make 490 appearances in all competitions between 1975-1987, placing him fifth in the all-time appearance list.

He also scored 110 goals in that time.

One of the most gifted players of his generation, Hoddle helped Spurs win the FA Cup in 1981 and 1982 - scoring in both the initial final and the winner in the replay against QPR in 1982 - and the UEFA Cup in 1984.

Glenn later returned to the Lane to manage the team between 2001-03 and also managed England, Swindon, Chelsea, Southampton and Wolves.

There were so many magic moments in Glenn's Spurs career, and you can hear about them all in this special evening hosted by Jed Stone.

The evening will also include a Q&A and limited meet and greet pre-show.

Tickets cost £30.

Meet and greet tickets are available for an additional £40.

Book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488.