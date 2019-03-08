Fisherman's Friends coming to St Albans screen

You can seen movie Fisherman's Friends on screen at The Alban Arena in St Albans Supplied by The Alban Arena

The real-life tale of a group of singing fishermen from Cornwall can be seen on the big screen in St Albans.

Biographical comedy-drama Fisherman's Friends (12A) is showing at The Alban Arena on Wednesday, June 12 at 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

The film stars an ensemble cast headed by James Purefoy, Daniel Mays and Tuppence Middleton, with David Hayman, Dave Johns, Noel Clarke, Maggie Stead, Sam Swainsbury and Christian Brassington playing key supporting roles.

A fast-living, cynical London music executive reluctantly heads to Cornwall on a colleague's stag weekend where he's pranked by his boss into trying to sign a group of shanty singing fishermen.

He becomes the ultimate 'fish out of water', struggling to gain the respect or enthusiasm of the unlikely boy band who value friendship and community over fame and fortune.

Attempting to overcome the fishermen's scepticism about the music business, he finds himself drawn into the community, has his integrity tested and ultimately is shown the meaning of loyalty, love and friendship.

This forces him to re-evaluate what really matters in life; ultimately giving him the chance of a different kind of success.

The producers of hit film Finding Your Feet bought the band's life rights to be made into a feature film.

Writers Nick Moorcroft, Meg Leonard and Piers Ashworth adapted their story for the screen, and the real-life members of the band have cameos in the film.

Cinema tickets cost £7 and £5.

● Call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk