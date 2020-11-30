Advanced search

Finding Jack Charlton film to be screened at St Albans cinema

PUBLISHED: 13:02 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:23 30 November 2020

Film Finding Jack Charlton will be shown at The Odyssey Cinema in St Albans.

Film Finding Jack Charlton will be shown at The Odyssey Cinema in St Albans.

Noah Media Group

A touching and heartbreaking documentary about the legendary Jack Charlton will be screened in St Albans this weekend with an introduction from the film’s producer.

Film Finding Jack Charlton will be shown at The Odyssey Cinema in St Albans.

Finding Jack Charlton can be seen at The Odyssey on Saturday, December 5 at 7.15pm.

The screening will feature an introduction from producer and St Albans resident John McKenna.

Regulars of the cinema in London Road may recognise John from The Odyssey’s screenings of cricket film The Edge last year, Bobby Robson: More than A Manager in 2018, and Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans from 2017.

The film includes contributions from Paul McGrath, Niall Quinn, Andy Townsend and U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr, and was produced during lockdown.

Directed by Gabriel Clarke and Pete Thomas, and shot on location in Ireland and England, the film also details Jack’s previously undocumented life with dementia.

John McKenna, co-founder and CEO of Noah Media Group, said: “Finding Jack Charlton is a documentary that filmed with Jack across the final 18 months of his life.

“The film celebrates Jack’s extraordinary life and also documents Jack living with dementia over his final year.

“The film has been amazingly received and is very timely, with everything that is in the news around football and dementia at the moment.”

A World Cup winner with England in 1966, central defender Jack Charlton was the maverick outsider.

He was one of football’s first true TV personalities, with an outspoken charm that stretched his profile far beyond the game.

As a manager his success leading Republic of Ireland transformed not just football but a nation.

The documentary features key characters from throughout Jack’s career, including major figures in football, music, film, politics, and, for the first time, Jack’s family.

These personal perspectives, along with previously unseen archive footage, are an intimate window into Jack’s charismatic personality, his managerial philosophy, and offer a whole new level of understanding.

The St Albans cinema’s website states: “After hosting Clarke’s previous documentaries at The Odyssey with enormous success, it gives us great pleasure to bring Finding Jack Charlton to the big screen this December.”

The film has two charity partners, Alzheimer’s Society and The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, who both receive a percentage of net profits from the film.

For more visit www.findingjackcharlton.com

To book tickets, visit https://odysseypictures.co.uk

