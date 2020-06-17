Drive-in movies coming to Hertfordshire Showground

Tickets have gone on sale for a new drive-in movie cinema at the Hertfordshire Showground.

With the Government giving the green light for outdoor cinema to take place, Drivein-Movies is set to screen a series of films at the Showground in Redbourn, St Albans, in July and August.

The films to be shown on the LED screen include family favourites, drive-in classics, movie musicals, and recent blockbusters, including crowd pleasers such as Rocketman, Dirty Dancing and Grease.

Tickets are available now, with the season kicking off on Friday, July 3 with Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in Grease Sing-Along at 8pm.

Kids can enjoy Cars at 10.30am on Saturday, July 4, with Wayne’s World being shown later that day.

Musical smash Mamma Mia! and Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver follow on July 7 and July 8 respectively, with both films starting at 8pm.

Nobody will be putting Baby in the corner on July 10 when Dirty Dancing is the on-screen entertainment you can watch from the safety of your car.

Unlike the old days of drive-in cinema where you had to listen to the films through the car radio, those attending will be given a speaker on arrival.

Tickets prices are also per car, not per person.

Moana is the Saturday morning kids’ film on July 11, while Elton John fans can sing along to fantasy biopic Rocketman on July 12.

Pretty Woman and The Blues Brothers are the July 14 and July 15 movies.

Pixar animated classic Toy Story will delight kids, young and old, on Saturday, July 18 at 10.30am.

Michael Caine heist movie The Italian Job will be shown on Saturday, July 18 at 8pm.

Audrey Hepburn stars as society girl Holly Golightly in movie classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s on July 21.

Gone in 60 Seconds can be seen the following night, with Michael J. Fox playing teenager Marty McFly in Back to the Future on July 23.

Movie fans will be doing the Time Warp – in the comfort of their cars due to social distancing rules – on July 24 when cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the big Friday night movie.

Those pesky Minions Stuart, Kevin and Bob will be hitting the Drivein-Movies screen on Saturday, July 25 at 10.30am.

Adults, meanwhile, can enjoy Guy Ritchie’s crime comedy Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels that evening with the movie starring soccer hardman Vinnie Jones alongside Jason Flemyng, Dexter Fletcher, Nick Moran and Jason Statham.

Steven Spielberg’s family classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is set to be screened on July 30, and Jurassic Park the following night.

The Trolls World Tour reaches the Herts Showground on Saturday, August 1 at 10.30am.

Jaws can be seen on Sunday, August 2.

For something extra special, there’s also a VIP experience available where you can watch the movie from the comfort of a stunning 1959 Ford Galaxie – just like drive-in movie-goers of the 1950s and 60s.

The car will be deep cleaned after each show to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are met.

Food and soft drinks will also be available via an online ordering system and delivered to your vehicle.

Organisers expect tickets to be in high demand and there are limited spaces for each screening.

You will need your car registration number to hand when you book your ticket.

For more details, and to buy tickets, visit www.drivein-movies.com or follow drivein_movies on Instagram.

The list of films is:

• GREASE - SING A LONG – July 3

• CARS – July 4

• WAYNE’S WORLD – July 4

• MAMMA MIA! – July 7

• BABY DRIVER – July 8

• DIRTY DANCING – July 10

• MOANA – July 11

• ROCKETMAN - SING A LONG – July 12

• PRETTY WOMAN – July 14

• THE BLUES BROTHERS – July 15

• LES MISERABLES – July 17

• THE ITALIAN JOB – July 18

• TOY STORY – July 18

• BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY’S – July 21

• GONE IN 60 SECONDS – July 22

• BACK TO THE FUTURE – July 23

• THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW – July 24

• LOCK, STOCK AND TWO SMOKING BARRELS – July 25

• MINIONS – July 25

• E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL – July 30

• JURASSIC PARK – July 31

• TROLLS WORLD TOUR – August 1

• JAWS – August 2