Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman coming to drive-in cinema
PUBLISHED: 15:01 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 11 August 2020
Drivein-Movies
Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman are among the musical movie hits coming to an outdoor cinema at the Hertfordshire Showground.
Tickets for the Queen biopic and Hugh Jackman’s musical about P T Barnum are on sale for Drivein-Movies at the Dunstable Road site.
Rami Malek’s Oscar-winning performance as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody can be seen at the St Albans open-air cinema on Thursday, August 20.
Marvel movie fans can enjoy Avengers: Endgame the following night at 8pm.
Matthew McConaughey and Channing Tatum star in Magic Mike on Saturday, August 22.
Then it’s The Greatest Show as Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya , Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron star in the sing-along version of The Greatest Showman on Sunday, August 23.
Before then, its Dirty Dancing on the big screen on Wednesday, August 12.
Motor racing movie Le Mans ‘66 can be seen at the drive-in on Thursday, August 13.
It’s Rocketman Sing-Along on Friday, August 14.
The Lego Movie 2 is the kids’ morning movie on Saturday, August 15 at 10.30am, with Back to the Future returning that evening.
Perfect for a summer’s night, sing-along to Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in Grease on Sunday, August 16.
To book tickets, visit www.drivein-movies.com
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.