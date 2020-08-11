Advanced search

Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman coming to drive-in cinema

PUBLISHED: 15:01 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 11 August 2020

Drivein-Movies will be screening films at the Hertfordshire Showground

Drivein-Movies will be screening films at the Hertfordshire Showground

Drivein-Movies

Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman are among the musical movie hits coming to an outdoor cinema at the Hertfordshire Showground.

Drivein-Movies organisers have announced films to be screened in August at the Hertfordshire County Showground. Picture: supplied by Drivein-MoviesDrivein-Movies organisers have announced films to be screened in August at the Hertfordshire County Showground. Picture: supplied by Drivein-Movies

Tickets for the Queen biopic and Hugh Jackman’s musical about P T Barnum are on sale for Drivein-Movies at the Dunstable Road site.

Rami Malek’s Oscar-winning performance as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody can be seen at the St Albans open-air cinema on Thursday, August 20.

Marvel movie fans can enjoy Avengers: Endgame the following night at 8pm.

Matthew McConaughey and Channing Tatum star in Magic Mike on Saturday, August 22.

Then it’s The Greatest Show as Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya , Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron star in the sing-along version of The Greatest Showman on Sunday, August 23.

Before then, its Dirty Dancing on the big screen on Wednesday, August 12.

Motor racing movie Le Mans ‘66 can be seen at the drive-in on Thursday, August 13.

It’s Rocketman Sing-Along on Friday, August 14.

The Lego Movie 2 is the kids’ morning movie on Saturday, August 15 at 10.30am, with Back to the Future returning that evening.

Perfect for a summer’s night, sing-along to Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in Grease on Sunday, August 16.

To book tickets, visit www.drivein-movies.com

