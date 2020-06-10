Advanced search

Extra Drive & Dine Theatre dates added to drive-in cinema at Luton Hoo Estate

PUBLISHED: 17:02 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 10 June 2020

The Luton Hoo Estate will host Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park's new Drive & Dine Theatre

The Luton Hoo Estate will host Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park's new Drive & Dine Theatre

Luton Hoo Estate

Organisers of Drive & Dine Theatre – Tom Kerridge and Park in the Park’s drive-in cinema, comedy and food event – at Luton Hoo Estate have added extra dates.

Tickets for the new venture between celebrity chef Tom Kerridge and the Pub in the Park team went on sale this morning (Wednesday).

Within two hours, an incredible 20,000 tickets had been sold across the drive-in cinema’s eight venues across the country.

Drive & Dine Theatre was due to run at Luton Hoo Estate from Tuesday, July 7 to Sunday, July 12.

However, due to demand promoters have now added a second week of movies at the venue north of Harpenden.

There will now be more blockbusters, family favourites and drive-in classics screened outdoors from Tuesday, July 14 to Sunday, July 19.

Among the second week’s movies you can see are Ghost, Jaws, Mamma Mia!, Grease, Moulin Rouge!, 1917 and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Chef Tom Kerridge, who has curated the food menu available at the drive-in, was delighted at how fast tickets sold today.

He posted on Instagram: “Thank you so much for such an incredible response to @driveanddinetheatre!

Drive & Dine Theatre is a new experience from the creators of the Pub in the Park Festival Tour.Drive & Dine Theatre is a new experience from the creators of the Pub in the Park Festival Tour.

“We’re excited to let you know more dates have been added to the tour and we’ll keep adding more where you want them.”

Drive & Dine Theatre also posted on Instagram: “20,000 tickets in two hours – Thank you so much for such an incredible response!”

Comedian Mark Watson will also be bringing the first ever Carpool Comedy Club to the venue a short drive from St Albans.

He will team up with Shappi Khorsandi and Ed Gamble at Luton Hoo Estate on Saturday, July 11 at 9pm as part of the drive-in comedy tour.

For tickets to the ultimate drive-in, visit https://driveanddinetheatre.com/

Updated Luton Hoo Estate film list and times:

• Tuesday, July 7 - 7pm

La La Land (12A)

• Wednesday, July 8 - 7pm

Jaws (12A)

• Thursday, July 9 - 4.30pm

Grease (PG)

• Thursday, July 9 - 8.30pm

1917 (15)

• Friday, July 10 - 11.30am

Aladdin (PG)

• Friday, July 10 - 4pm

Le Mans 66 (12a)

• Friday, July 10 - 8.30pm

Knives Out (12a)

• Saturday, July 11 - 10.30am

Sonic The Hedgehog (PG)

• Saturday, July 11 - 1.30pm

Mamma Mia! The Movie (PG)

• Saturday, July 11 - 5pm

Mark Watson’s Carpool Comedy Club

• Saturday, July 11 - 9pm

Mark Watson’s Carpool Comedy Club featuring Ed Gamble, Mark Watson and Shappi Khorsandi.

• Sunday, July 12 - 10.30am

The BFG (PG)

• Sunday, July 12 - 1.30pm

Back To The Future (PG)

• Tuesday, July 14 - 7pm

Ghost (12a)

• Wednesday, July 15 - 7pm

Jaws (12A)

• Thursday, July 16 - 8.30pm

Grease (PG)

• Friday, July 17 - 4.30pm

Mamma Mia! (PG)

• Friday, July 17 - 8.30pm

Knives Out (12a)

• Saturday, July 18 - 4.30pm

Back To The Future (PG)

• Saturday, July 18 - 8.30pm

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (12a)

• Sunday, July 19 - 4.30pm

Moulin Rouge! (12a)

• Sunday, July 19 - 8.30pm

1917 (15).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Driver dies following London Colney bypass crash

A man in his 40s has died after a crash on the A1081 London Coloney bypass, where his van collided with a bridge support. Picture: Google

St Albans boutique owner frustrated by road closure

Road closures have been introduced in St Albans city centre to promote social distancing.

Property Spotlight: A period home with roof terrace and garden office in St Albans

Bedford Road, St Albans. Picture: Putterills

Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park to bring drive-in movies to Luton Hoo Estate

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. The Pub in the Park team and the celebrity chef are now launching Drive & Dine Theatre at the Luton Hoo Estate.

St Albans family named one of top 20 funniest families in UK

The King family, from St Albans, have been shortlisted in Beano's funniest family competition. Picture: Beano

Most Read

Driver dies following London Colney bypass crash

A man in his 40s has died after a crash on the A1081 London Coloney bypass, where his van collided with a bridge support. Picture: Google

St Albans boutique owner frustrated by road closure

Road closures have been introduced in St Albans city centre to promote social distancing.

Property Spotlight: A period home with roof terrace and garden office in St Albans

Bedford Road, St Albans. Picture: Putterills

Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park to bring drive-in movies to Luton Hoo Estate

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. The Pub in the Park team and the celebrity chef are now launching Drive & Dine Theatre at the Luton Hoo Estate.

St Albans family named one of top 20 funniest families in UK

The King family, from St Albans, have been shortlisted in Beano's funniest family competition. Picture: Beano

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

‘Government had no alternative but to scrap school reopening plans’ – Herts councillor

Hertfordshire councillors have agreed it was the 'right decision' to scrap reopening plans. Picture: Archant

Extra Drive & Dine Theatre dates added to drive-in cinema at Luton Hoo Estate

The Luton Hoo Estate will host Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park's new Drive & Dine Theatre

St Albans rough sleepers taken in during coronavirus face years-long wait for housing

Rough sleepers rescued from the streets of St Albans face years in hostels as ballooning house prices mean even those earning high wages struggle to afford a home. Picture: Hannah Somerville.

Warning for Hertfordshire residents after scammers pose as NHS COVID–19 contact tracers

Herts police are warning the public after scammers are posing as NHS Contact Tracers to obtain personal information. Picture: Archant

Appeal after dispute leaves man with serious injuries in St Albans

A man in his 40s sustained serious injuries during a dispute with a group of men outside the Jamie Mosque and Bangladesh Islamic Centre in St Albans. Picture: Google
Drive 24