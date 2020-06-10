Extra Drive & Dine Theatre dates added to drive-in cinema at Luton Hoo Estate

The Luton Hoo Estate will host Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park's new Drive & Dine Theatre Luton Hoo Estate

Organisers of Drive & Dine Theatre – Tom Kerridge and Park in the Park’s drive-in cinema, comedy and food event – at Luton Hoo Estate have added extra dates.

Tickets for the new venture between celebrity chef Tom Kerridge and the Pub in the Park team went on sale this morning (Wednesday).

Within two hours, an incredible 20,000 tickets had been sold across the drive-in cinema’s eight venues across the country.

Drive & Dine Theatre was due to run at Luton Hoo Estate from Tuesday, July 7 to Sunday, July 12.

However, due to demand promoters have now added a second week of movies at the venue north of Harpenden.

There will now be more blockbusters, family favourites and drive-in classics screened outdoors from Tuesday, July 14 to Sunday, July 19.

Among the second week’s movies you can see are Ghost, Jaws, Mamma Mia!, Grease, Moulin Rouge!, 1917 and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Chef Tom Kerridge, who has curated the food menu available at the drive-in, was delighted at how fast tickets sold today.

He posted on Instagram: “Thank you so much for such an incredible response to @driveanddinetheatre!

“We’re excited to let you know more dates have been added to the tour and we’ll keep adding more where you want them.”

Drive & Dine Theatre also posted on Instagram: “20,000 tickets in two hours – Thank you so much for such an incredible response!”

Comedian Mark Watson will also be bringing the first ever Carpool Comedy Club to the venue a short drive from St Albans.

He will team up with Shappi Khorsandi and Ed Gamble at Luton Hoo Estate on Saturday, July 11 at 9pm as part of the drive-in comedy tour.

For tickets to the ultimate drive-in, visit https://driveanddinetheatre.com/

Updated Luton Hoo Estate film list and times:

• Tuesday, July 7 - 7pm

La La Land (12A)

• Wednesday, July 8 - 7pm

Jaws (12A)

• Thursday, July 9 - 4.30pm

Grease (PG)

• Thursday, July 9 - 8.30pm

1917 (15)

• Friday, July 10 - 11.30am

Aladdin (PG)

• Friday, July 10 - 4pm

Le Mans 66 (12a)

• Friday, July 10 - 8.30pm

Knives Out (12a)

• Saturday, July 11 - 10.30am

Sonic The Hedgehog (PG)

• Saturday, July 11 - 1.30pm

Mamma Mia! The Movie (PG)

• Saturday, July 11 - 5pm

Mark Watson’s Carpool Comedy Club

• Saturday, July 11 - 9pm

Mark Watson’s Carpool Comedy Club featuring Ed Gamble, Mark Watson and Shappi Khorsandi.

• Sunday, July 12 - 10.30am

The BFG (PG)

• Sunday, July 12 - 1.30pm

Back To The Future (PG)

• Tuesday, July 14 - 7pm

Ghost (12a)

• Wednesday, July 15 - 7pm

Jaws (12A)

• Thursday, July 16 - 8.30pm

Grease (PG)

• Friday, July 17 - 4.30pm

Mamma Mia! (PG)

• Friday, July 17 - 8.30pm

Knives Out (12a)

• Saturday, July 18 - 4.30pm

Back To The Future (PG)

• Saturday, July 18 - 8.30pm

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (12a)

• Sunday, July 19 - 4.30pm

Moulin Rouge! (12a)

• Sunday, July 19 - 8.30pm

1917 (15).

