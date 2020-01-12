Advanced search

Downton Abbey comes to St Albans screen

PUBLISHED: 14:14 12 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 12 January 2020

The film version of hit ITV series Downton Abbey is coming to a cinema screen in St Albans.

Downton Abbey (PG) comes to The Alban Arena for two showings on Wednesday, January 15, at 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

In the first major motion picture event following the hugely successful television series, the beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives.

A royal visit from King George V and Queen Mary soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue - leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance.

The movie stars Downton Abbey regulars Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham, Elizabeth McGovern as his wife Cora Crawley, the Countess of Grantham, Jim Carter as butler Mr Carson, Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley, and Maggie Smith as Dowager Countess of Grantham, along with Imelda Staunton and Penelope Wilton.

The Downton Abbey screenplay is by Julian Fellowes.

Tickets cost £7, and concessions £5.

To book, visit or call www.alban-arena.co.uk or The Alban Arena Box Office on 01727 844488.

