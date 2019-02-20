Rave On! Buddy Holly tribute coming to St Albans stage

The greatest hits of Buddy Holly will have fans dancing in the aisles at The Alban Arena.

Peggy Sue, Rave On, That’ll Be The Day, Everyday, Hearbeat and Oh, Boy! are just some of the songs recorded by Buddy Holly.

You can expect to hear the greatest hits of the legendary rock ‘n’ roll and rockabilly star in St Albans next week.

Long-running Buddy Holly tribute band Buddy Holly & The Cricketers are performing at The Alban Arena on Wednesday, February 27 at 7.30pm.

On February 3, 1959, rock ‘n’ roll lost its brightest star when the plane carrying Buddy Holly, along with Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper, crashed.

All three died in the tragedy, along with the pilot.

The unparalleled catalogue of music that Buddy Holly left behind has entertained, inspired and moved every subsequent generation to laughter, tears and an irrepressible desire to dance.

To commemorate Buddy’s anniversary, the country’s first and best loved Buddy Holly act will be entertaining fans in St Albans with authentic arrangements, driving rhythms, energetic performances and wonderful musicianship, all delivered with charm and humour.

Tickets cost £20, and the show starts at 7.30pm.

• Call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk