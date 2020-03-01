Advanced search

Ben Fogle brings Tales from the Wilderness to St Albans

PUBLISHED: 17:12 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 01 March 2020

Modern-day adventurer Ben Fogle will be apearing at The Alban Arena in St Albans as part of this Tales from the Wilderness tour.

Supplied by The Alban Arena

TV personality and adventurer Ben Fogle heads to St Albans next week.

Ben Fogle brings his Tales From The Wilderness tour to The Alban Arena on Monday, March 9.

There's extremely limited availability with remaining tickets costing £27.50 plus fees.

From crossing Antarctica to conquering Everest, Ben Fogle will take the audience on an inspiring adventure in Tales From The Wilderness.

Join Ben in this uplifting and exciting show, when he will be sharing his stories of the wilderness.

Ben has climbed Everest, been swimming with crocodiles, saved elephants, dodged pirates, been marooned for a year on an uninhabited island, walked to the South Pole, crossed the Empty Quarter with camels, rowed across the Atlantic Ocean, tracked the migration of the wildebeest, swum from Alcatraz, had a flesh eating disease and messed around with ferrets!

The much-loved TV adventurer will recount his thrilling tales to the Arena audience.

Visit www.alban-arena.co.uk to book tickets or call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488.

