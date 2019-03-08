Advanced search

Chorus auditions for Harpenden pantomime Beauty and the Beast

PUBLISHED: 12:13 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 29 May 2019

Harpenden Public Halls will be holding auditions for its pantomime Beauty and the Beast

Harpenden Public Halls

Producers are holding auditions for this year's Harpenden Public Halls pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

Do you want to be part of the most spectacular pantomime that has ever been staged at Harpenden Public Halls?

Perhaps you'd like to perform alongside the Polka Dot Pantomimes' professional West End and celebrity cast.

Dazzling costumes, fabulous scenery and some truly magical surprises are just a few of the things you can expect when you take part.

Here is your chance to perform in front of thousands of people this Christmas.

Panto organisers at Harpenden Public Halls are looking for an all-singing, all-dancing chorus of boys and girls who are full of personality to appear in panto Beauty and the Beast.

The auditions will be held on Friday, June 14 at the Southdown Road venue from 6pm to 8pm.

Children must be no younger than nine by September 1, 2019.

A spokesperson said: "During the audition we will play some games and teach everyone a short dance routine.

"It is important to try your best and show us lots of personality - that is more important to us than watching perfect dancers with bored faces.

"We are looking for potential and ambition so just try your best and don't panic - we are here to help."

To audition, head to www.Polkadotpantomimes.co.uk/chorus-19 and download an audition pack, or pop in to the Harpenden Public Halls and pick one up from the Box Office

For more info, contact Polka Dot on 01775 712359 or email admin@polkadotpantomimes.co.uk

