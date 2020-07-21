Advanced search

Latest drive-in movies set for Hertfordshire County Showground

PUBLISHED: 11:56 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 21 July 2020

Drivein-Movies organisers have announced films to be screened in August at the Hertfordshire County Showground. Picture: supplied by Drivein-Movies

More drive-in cinema dates have been announced for the Hertfordshire County Showground.

Organisers of Drivein-Movies have extended their St Albans show listings with some great new movies in August, including a free night for NHS workers.

On the first Thursday of every month, Drivein-Movies will be offering free tickets for NHS workers and their guests for their 8pm screening at the Redbourn site.

Tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

To gain entry you will need to bring a valid NHS ID that matches the name on your ticket.

To access tickets, visit www.drivein-movies.com/nhs-heroes and follow the link to join the free NHS membership group.

Once you have signed up you will have access to select tickets.

The next free screening for NHS heroes will take place on Thursday, August 6 at 8pm.

On that night Bridget Jones’s Diary, starring Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant and Colin Firth, will be the big movie treat.

Before then, Trolls World Tour can be seen at the kids’ movie screening at 10.30am on Saturday, August 1.

George Lucas’ American Graffiti will be shown that evening.

You can enjoy Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss in Steven Spielberg’s Jaws at the drive-in on Sunday, August 2 at 8pm.

American adventure comedy The Goonies is the movie on Wednesday, August 5.

Then comes the Bridget Jones’s Diary NHS special.

There’s a chance to see Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in the recent remake of A Star is Born on Friday, August 7.

Cooper’s directorial debut bagged eight Oscar nominations in 2019, including ones for both leads, but only took home the Academy Award for best original song for Shallow.

Joaquin Phoenix will light up the Herts Showground screen the following night with his Oscar-winning performance in Joker.

Animated movie sequel The Secret Life of Pets 2 is the Saturday morning screening on August 8 at 10.30am.

Corey Feldman and Kiefer Sutherland star in Joel Schumacher’s teen vampire horror flick The Lost Boys, which is being shown on Sunday, August 9.

For more details, and to book tickets, visit www.drivein-movies.com

