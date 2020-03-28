Advanced search

St Albans’ Trestle Arts Base locks its doors amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 17:05 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 28 March 2020

Trestle Arts Base in St Albans has closed. Picture: supplied by Trestle Arts Base

Trestle Arts Base in St Albans has closed. Picture: supplied by Trestle Arts Base

Trestle Arts Base

Trestle Arts Base in St Albans has now closed due to the coronavirus crisis – but creatives are still offering online resources.

Trestle Theatre Company has “with a heavy heart” made the difficult decision to lock the doors to its Russet Drive home for the foreseeable future amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organisers have stopped all performances and community group sessions on site at the Hertfordshire venue.

However, Trestle will now be offering fun online challenges and drama resources for families, teachers, and young people looking to get creative at home during the UK coronavirus lockdown.

These will be available through Trestle’s social media channels.

Due to the closure of their Arts Base, the impact of COVID-19 is a critical threat to Trestle Theatre Company and its community.

Trestle provides a creative outlet for over 400 people in its weekly classes and community groups.

These sessions are a lifeline for many of the participants and offer them a place to come and feel safe, respected and connected to the local community.

A fundraising campaign has been launched on Trestle’s website to help raise funds in this challenging time.

Trestle creative director Helen Barnett said: “It has been a difficult decision to say goodbye to the Arts Base for a while but one that we know is hugely important for the safety of our community.

“We will be doing everything we can to stay in touch with our participants and support out staff, hirers and artists working out of the Arts Base.

“We are determined to survive, to retain our dedicated team, and to fully open again as soon as possible but would value greatly any help our supporters and customers can give so that we can continue to deliver our masks, training and community workshops long after this crisis is past.”

Look at Trestle’s website at www.trestle.org.uk or follow Trestle on social media @trestletheatre

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

St Albans city centre coffee shop still open for business

St Albans coffee shop Nkora is open for business amid Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Laura Bill

Armed police swoop on St Albans flat after reports of firearm

Armed police in Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans. Picture: Edward Gillson

St Albans Mad Squirrel granted permission to be ‘drinking establishment’

Mad Squirrel overlooks St Albans Cathedral.

Woman dies at Watford General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

Changes to parking restrictions in St Albans during coronavirus crisis

St Albans district council is relaxing on-street parking restrictions and allowing overnight parking in its car parks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

St Albans city centre coffee shop still open for business

St Albans coffee shop Nkora is open for business amid Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Laura Bill

Armed police swoop on St Albans flat after reports of firearm

Armed police in Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans. Picture: Edward Gillson

St Albans Mad Squirrel granted permission to be ‘drinking establishment’

Mad Squirrel overlooks St Albans Cathedral.

Woman dies at Watford General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

Changes to parking restrictions in St Albans during coronavirus crisis

St Albans district council is relaxing on-street parking restrictions and allowing overnight parking in its car parks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans’ Trestle Arts Base locks its doors amid coronavirus pandemic

Trestle Arts Base in St Albans has closed. Picture: supplied by Trestle Arts Base

College community boots food bank supplies ahead of coronavirus lockdown

St Columba's College students have been collecting for local food banks.

Before coronavirus lockdown: St Albans Scouts plant thousands of trees to tackle climate change

Scouts from across the district planted thousands of trees to help make a different to climate change. Picture: Supplied

Council tax support for St Albans residents who have lost income due to coronavirus

St Albans district council is offering council tax support to anyone who has lost income due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

St Albans City players making the best of a difficult situation says boss Ian Allinson

Tom Bender released a video asking everybody to check on each other during this difficult time. Picture: JIM STANDEN
Drive 24