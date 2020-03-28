St Albans’ Trestle Arts Base locks its doors amid coronavirus pandemic

Trestle Arts Base in St Albans has now closed due to the coronavirus crisis – but creatives are still offering online resources.

Trestle Theatre Company has “with a heavy heart” made the difficult decision to lock the doors to its Russet Drive home for the foreseeable future amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organisers have stopped all performances and community group sessions on site at the Hertfordshire venue.

However, Trestle will now be offering fun online challenges and drama resources for families, teachers, and young people looking to get creative at home during the UK coronavirus lockdown.

These will be available through Trestle’s social media channels.

Due to the closure of their Arts Base, the impact of COVID-19 is a critical threat to Trestle Theatre Company and its community.

Trestle provides a creative outlet for over 400 people in its weekly classes and community groups.

These sessions are a lifeline for many of the participants and offer them a place to come and feel safe, respected and connected to the local community.

A fundraising campaign has been launched on Trestle’s website to help raise funds in this challenging time.

Trestle creative director Helen Barnett said: “It has been a difficult decision to say goodbye to the Arts Base for a while but one that we know is hugely important for the safety of our community.

“We will be doing everything we can to stay in touch with our participants and support out staff, hirers and artists working out of the Arts Base.

“We are determined to survive, to retain our dedicated team, and to fully open again as soon as possible but would value greatly any help our supporters and customers can give so that we can continue to deliver our masks, training and community workshops long after this crisis is past.”

Look at Trestle’s website at www.trestle.org.uk or follow Trestle on social media @trestletheatre