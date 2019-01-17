Advanced search

Ricky Gervais announces St Albans show

17 January, 2019 - 21:34
Ricky Gervais will appear at The Alban Area in St Albans.

Ricky Gervais will appear at The Alban Area in St Albans.

Alban Arenat

Comedian Ricky Gervais will play a warm-up show in St Albans ahead of his new SuperNature tour.

The creator and star of The Office, Extras and Derek will be appearing at The Alban Arena on Sunday, February 17 for a ‘work in progress’ date.

Tickets for the show go on sale tomorrow (Friday) at 10am.

A Facebook post on The Alban Arena’s page read: “We’re excited to announce that it’s true.

“Ricky Gervais will be playing a warm up show here on Sunday 17 February and tickets are on sale tomorrow from 10am http://www.alban-arena.co.uk/events/ricky-gervais/ or call us on 01727 844488.

“Thank you to everyone who tweeted Ricky to come here!”

The show will starts at 7.30pm, and tickets cost £20 plus booking fee.

There’s a maximum of four tickets per customer.

As well as The Alban Arena date on February 17, the award-winning stand-up will be performing two other shows in Hertfordshire next month.

He will also play warm-up shows at Watford Colosseum on Wednesday, February 13 and Thursday, February 14.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, January 18.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Eight-month-old Harpenden restaurant bar shuts down

The Barbarello bar.

St Albans paedophile spared jail after making hundreds of indecent images of children in Hatfield

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Trauma care given to adult and baby after fire in St Albans

The fire service was called to a fire in the flats in London Road. Picture: Matt Adams

Police speeding crackdown targets Stevenage, Hatfield and St Albans streets

A police officer conducting speed checks.

St Albans family living in mould infested council house

Mould on the walls in the St Albans council house. Picture: Natalie Jones

Most Read

Eight-month-old Harpenden restaurant bar shuts down

#includeImage($article, 225)

St Albans paedophile spared jail after making hundreds of indecent images of children in Hatfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Trauma care given to adult and baby after fire in St Albans

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police speeding crackdown targets Stevenage, Hatfield and St Albans streets

#includeImage($article, 225)

St Albans family living in mould infested council house

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Ricky Gervais announces St Albans show

Ricky Gervais will appear at The Alban Area in St Albans.

Pub in the Park music line-up announced for St Albans festival

Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park to St Albans.

Emergency services rush to M1 crash near St Albans

Police are at the scene of an M1 crash by junction 7 near St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans Striders’ amazing marathan man Jack Brooks shows a fine pair of heels in Charleston

St Albans Striders' Jack Brooks clocked up his 475th marathon in Charleston, South Carolina.

Robbers steal mobile phones from St Albans shop

The O2 shop in St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists