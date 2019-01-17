Ricky Gervais announces St Albans show

Ricky Gervais will appear at The Alban Area in St Albans. Alban Arenat

Comedian Ricky Gervais will play a warm-up show in St Albans ahead of his new SuperNature tour.

The creator and star of The Office, Extras and Derek will be appearing at The Alban Arena on Sunday, February 17 for a ‘work in progress’ date.

Tickets for the show go on sale tomorrow (Friday) at 10am.

A Facebook post on The Alban Arena’s page read: “We’re excited to announce that it’s true.

“Ricky Gervais will be playing a warm up show here on Sunday 17 February and tickets are on sale tomorrow from 10am http://www.alban-arena.co.uk/events/ricky-gervais/ or call us on 01727 844488.

“Thank you to everyone who tweeted Ricky to come here!”

The show will starts at 7.30pm, and tickets cost £20 plus booking fee.

There’s a maximum of four tickets per customer.

As well as The Alban Arena date on February 17, the award-winning stand-up will be performing two other shows in Hertfordshire next month.

He will also play warm-up shows at Watford Colosseum on Wednesday, February 13 and Thursday, February 14.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, January 18.