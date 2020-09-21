Pop-up art exhibition to showcase trio’s work in Harpenden

Harpenden-based artist Justine Lois Thorpe in her studio. Picture: supplied Supplied

An artist, jeweller and ceramicist plan to showcase their work in a joint pop-up art exhibition in Harpenden.

Harpenden-based artist Justine Lois Thorpe is again collaborating with two other local artists to present an exhibition @8 in Leyton Road this October.

Justine will be exhibiting her paintings along with jeweller Kate Wilkinson and ceramicist Audrey Hammett.

There will be a warm welcome and opportunity to meet the artists in @8 Leyton Road, Harpenden, opposite Waitrose, from Monday, October 12 to Sunday, October 18, from 10am to 5pm daily, and from 10am to 3pm on Sunday.

The three artists are reunited to celebrate a shared love of texture and colour within their different art specialisms.

Justine spent her early years in St Agnes, Cornwall, a place that continues to inspire her today.

Her free use of oils, acrylics or other mixed media on board contributes to a unique and compelling painting style.

She was awarded the Green & Stone Award by Chelsea Art Society, and has exhibited at the Cork Street Open Exhibition as well as the Mall Galleries.

Kate’s jewellery combines interesting forms modelled in silver with contrasting materials to add elements of colour and texture.

Her designs range from small earrings and pendants to wildly elaborate necklaces for special occasions.

Audrey graduated from the University of Hertfordshire with a BA in Contemporary Applied Art and works with porcelain to produce vessels that explore surface texture, often with textile elements.

All COVID safety measures will be in place during the exhibition.

If you would like a private appointment, call 07720 291521.